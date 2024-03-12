The Gone: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

The Gone is a New Zealand crime thriller on BBC4.

The Gone is a police drama starring Richard Flood and Acushla-Tara Kupe as two detectives from opposite sides of the world teaming up to search for a young couple who disappeared in New Zealand.

Richard is Theo Richter, a respected cop who is struggling to cope with events in his past. He flies to Mount Affinity, a small rural town in New Zealand, to help his Kiwi counterpart DS Diana Huia (Acushla-Tara Kupe) find the pair. But could their disappearance be linked to a grisly murder that took place in the town years earlier?

The series also stars Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) and Gangs of New York actor Liam Carney.

“We don’t really know why, or what’s going on, but this is Theo’s last job,” says Richard Flood. “He’s thrown into circumstances that are difficult for him personally and it’s also very difficult in the wider aspect of the situation that they’re in, the life and death aspect of it.”

It’s a detective mystery between two cultures that have a lot in common,” adds Acushla-Tara Kupe of the Irish and Kiwi influences. “It’s incredibly gripping up until the very last second.”

Here’s everything you need to know about The Gone...

Searching for clues in The Gone. (Image credit: BBC)

The Gone will start in the UK on BBC4 on Saturday March 16 2024 from 9pm and 9.50pm, going out in double bills. It's a six-part series that will also be available as a box set on BBCiPlayer from that date.

The Gone was previously shown in New Zealand from May 7 2023. We have no details yet on a US channel or air date.

Is there a trailer for The Gone?

Yes there's a trailer for The Gone. You can see how Theo and Diana team up to solve the disappearance of missing couple Sinead and Ronan, against the backdrop of a divided community and a town still reeling from a historic murder years earlier. Take a look below...

The Gone plot

In The Gone, Irish detective Theo Richter (Richard Flood) is struggling with some personal demons but for his final job, flies to New Zealand to help search for two Irish tourists who have vanished without trace.

He joins the investigation led by Māori detective sergeant Diana Huia (Acushla-Tara Kupe) and must face a community at war and a town full of secrets. Diana too is struggling, having reluctantly returned to her hometown, and the pair must work out whether the case is related to a previous murder in Mount Affinity or if it’s the work of a notorious Irish crime gang.

Theo Richter and Diana Huia (two on right) investigate in The Gone. (Image credit: BBC)

The Gone cast — Richard Flood as Detective Theo Richter

Richard Flood plays Irish cop Theo. He’s best known for his roles as Dr Cormac Hayes in Grey’s Anatomy and Ford Kellogg in Shameless. Richard has also starred in Red Rock, Crossing Lines, The Unseen, Killing Kennedy and Made In Italy.

Richard Flood as Detective Theo Richter in The Gone. (Image credit: BBC)

Acushla-Tara Kupe as DS Diana Huia

Māori actor Acushla is the lead detective on the case. She previously played Sienna in Under The Vines and has also starred in The War at Home, Mr Corman and Encounters. Acushla-Tara also made an appearance in The Crown, as a Māori dancer.

Acushla-Tara Kupe as DS Diana Huia, with Theo Richter. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in The Gone?

Missing couple Sinead and Ronan are played by Rachel Morgan and Simon Mead, while Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley is Sinead’s mother Judge Hannah Martin.

Gangs of New York’s Liam Carney, Assassin’s Creed’s Aaron Monaghan, Wayne Hapi and Carolyn Bracken also star.