The Gryphon release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Prime Video fantasy show

A German show aimed at teen audiences, The Gryphon (called Der Greif) adapts the work of author Wolfgang Hohlbein. The resulting Prime Video show looks like something you'd get if Guillermo del Toro had made Stranger Things instead of Pan's Labyrinth, with the trailer filled with creepy creatures and teens in peril.

While Prime Video hasn't been promoting The Gryphon too heavily in English-speaking languages, a promising-looking trailer and fantastic-looking creature design make it a must-watch for fantasy fans.

If you think this might be the show for you, here's everything you need to know about The Gryphon, including when it comes out, how you can watch it, whether there's a trailer and who's in it.

The Gryphon arrives on Friday, May 26.

You'll be able to watch the show on Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, which costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

The Gryphon plot

The Gryphon follows three teens: Mark, Memo and Becky, who don't quite fit in at school.

One day they discover a mythical world called The Black Tower, which is filled with fearsome creatures and is ruled by an evil 'world-devouring' monster called the Gryphon.

Mark is the only person who is fated to destroy the Gryphon, but he's not really interested. He's more focused on girls, schoolwork and other teenage stuff. That is, until his brother disappears, and the group has to head to The Black Tower to rescue the boy.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Gryphon trailer

A trailer for The Gryphon has already been released, and it gives us a good glimpse at the show, accompanied by a moody rendition of Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun.

From this trailer we meet the characters, their school, the monstrous creatures they'll content with, the world they adventure to and of course the Gryphon itself.

The Gryphon cast

There are three main characters in The Gryphon.

Jeremias Meyer plays Mark, whose fate is tied to that of The Black Tower. Meyer as a child actor was in quite a bit in Germany including Vampire Sisters and its sequels, Prime's We Children from Bahnhof Zoo and Hanna's Sleeping Dogs.

Zoran Pingel is Memo, and you might have seen him in The Island, Bonnie & Bonnie, Tatort or Kitz. Lea Drinda is Becky, and you may know her from Becoming Charlie, Alle wollen geliebt werden or We Children from Bahnhof Zoo alongside Meyer.