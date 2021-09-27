'The Mating Game': release date, animals and everything we know

BBC1's epic new nature series The Mating Game, sees legendary nature presenter Sir David Attenborough revealing the fascinating story behind some real-life animal romantics.

The veteran broadcaster explores the animal kingdom’s dating scene and how creatures from ostriches in Namibia to pandas in China find the perfect partner.

"I hope viewers will take away the overwhelming truth, which is how unbelievably ungraspable the variety of the natural world is, what governs the animal world, and what governs the way in which animals behave,’" says Sir David Attenborough. "It shows the natural world at its most spectacular."

The Mating Game, which is show over five episodes, starts on Sunday 3 Oct. at 8pm on BBC1. It will then be shown every subsequent Sunday at the same time, with episodes also going on to streaming service BBCiPlayer. We haven't yet heard of a US or worldwide release date, but we will update when we hear.

Sir David Attenborough on what happens in 'The Mating Game'...

The Mating Game explores nature’s ultimate quest, the pursuit for a partner, and how animals across the globe go about it, whether it’s by thoughtful gestures, deception, flamboyance or good old-fashioned fighting!

"One challenge faces almost all animals on earth, the need to find a partner," says Attenborough. "For some it’s conducted on an immense scale, others need to put on a show and for many it involves intense, even lethal battles! It makes for a wonderful sight and can be very dramatic."

The Mating Game also uses state-of-the-art camera technology to capture some extraordinary mating rituals, including the never-before-filmed display of the Argus pheasant in Borneo’s rainforest.

"It’s beyond question one of the most dramatic bird displays ever," says Sir David Attenborough. "We used six or seven camera traps and the results are sensational."

Which animals are featured in 'The Mating Game'?

The Mating Game features creatures from all corners of the earth come under the spotlight including several animals who like to fight off rivals for a chance to woo a potential mate.

Chimps are notorious for their brutality and violence, while kangaroos are seen boxing off their rivals and ostriches will defend their harem from younger males with a kick that has the power to kill a lion.

Sir David Attenborough also profiles animals that live in the ocean, including humpback whales, sea lions and flatworms, who determine who fertilises by penis fencing! And the presenter also reveals how tree frogs in their thousands descend on one pond in French Guiana on a single night to breed.

"The conditions for mating and the displays were restricted to just 12 hours in the year when the jungle got so drenched that pools form on the ground," Sir David says. "You need a hundred percent humidity and high temperatures and no sunlight and there’s about a dozen, if not more, different species all of which want these pools. So it is a jamboree on a giant scale and the air is filled with so much noise that you can hardly hear yourself speak."

Humpback whales feature in 'The Mating Game' episode 2 on our oceans. (Image credit: BBC)

'The Mating Game' episode one — Grassland: In Plain Sight

The kick of an ostrich is powerful enough to kill a lion. So it takes a lot of guts for a young ostrich to challenge a dominant male for his harem, as Sir David Attenborough reveals in the first episode of The Mating Game called Grassland: In Plain Sight...

"There aren’t many ostriches on the dry plains of Namibia and females are hard to come by," says Sir David. "During their breeding season, each flock is dominated by a single male. His territory and the females that come with it is a hard won asset, so his leadership is only challenged by the brave - or the foolhardy!"

The five-part series reveals the extraordinary strategies that animals use to find a mate, but in this week’s first episode most of it seems to involve fighting!

In Africa’s Serengeti, zebra stallions aggressively drive hopeful bachelors away from their females, while in the meadows of southern Australia, male grey kangaroos use their kick to get to the females.

"These battles are nearly always won by the largest male,’ explains Sir David. ‘As a result, the males have become very big indeed. At two and a half metres tall they’re more than twice the size of the females!"

Even though some birds, like the ruff wading bird, put on a show to attract a mate by displaying their impressive neck feathers, they often still end up squabbling over the females!

"The females have plenty of males to choose from and, with only a few females, the males soon squabble amongst themselves,’ says Sir David. "Some do find a mate, but many do nothing but fight!"

Fight! Ostriches battle it out in 'The Mating Game'. (Image credit: BBC)

'The Mating Game' — episode guide

Here are the five episodes of The Mating Game with the dates they are expected to land on BBC1 and most of the animals featured. We'll update with any changes, and give previews for each episode as the series progresses...

The Mating Game Ep 1 — Grasslands: In Plain Sight – Sunday 3 Oct., 8pm, BBC1

Ostriches, termites, nursery web spiders, zebras, kangaroos, ruffs (see above for our episode one preview).

The Mating Game Ep 2 — Oceans: Out of the Blue – Sunday 10 Oct., 8pm, BBC1

Humpback whales, sharks, manta rays, sea horse, clown fish, marine flatworms, banana fiddler crab.

The Mating Game Ep 3 — Jungles: In the Thick Of It – Sunday 17 Oct., 6pm, BBC1

Chimpanzees, chameleon, mandrill, Australian tree-running mantis, fireflies, Argus pheasant, purple-throated carib hummingbird, frogs aratai.

The Mating Game Ep 4 — Freshwater: Timing is Everything – Sunday 24 Oct., 8pm, BBC1

Giant African bullfrog, hooded grebe, sock-eye salmon, hellbender, lesser flamingos, callipterus fish, red lechwe, caiman.

The Mating Game Ep 5 — Against All Odds – Sunday 31 Oct., 8pm, BBC1

Giant panda, toads, albatross, digger bees, monarch butterfly, wild turkeys, cicada.

The rituals of Manta rays are explored in 'The Mating Game'. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for 'The Mating Game'?

No trailer for The Mating Game has been released by the BBC yet, but like the series we’re sure it will be a delight, so we’ll update as soon as we have something to share!

