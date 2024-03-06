Together: Treble Winners: release date and everything we know about Man City doc

Man City fans can relive the glory of last season in Together: Treble Winners, a six-part docuseries telling the story of the most successful campaign in the club's history.

Featuring never-seen-before footage from behind the scenes, the "immersive" show will bring viewers closer to Pep Guardiola's star-studded squad than ever before.

Filmed by an embedded camera crew and produced by City Studios — the club’s "unique, world-class creative content and production hub" — the series is the latest release in the "Together" collection and the first to be exclusively streamed on Netflix.

In an official statement on the Man City website, Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing and Fan Experience Officer at City Football Group, confirmed it's a project that's been in the pipeline for a few years...

“Manchester City has an innovative and industry leading approach centred around our in-house creative and production hub, City Studios, and it is testament to the talent and hard work of the team that the latest documentary series will be released on Netflix," he said.

“The club was the first to allow cameras behind the scenes back in 2018 with All or Nothing and over the last four years we’ve had an embedded crew following our team every season to create the best, exclusive content that isn’t usually shown in football."

Here's everything we know about Together: Treble Winners...

The six-part docuseries will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday 2 April. For more Netflix shows to enjoy check out our best Netflix shows guide.

Together: Treble Winners trailer

A trailer for the docuseries landed in March, check it out below...

What will Together: Treble Winners be about?

The 2022-2023 season was the most successful in Manchester City's history and the series is expected to offer viewers fly-on-the-wall footage of the whole thing.

The campaign began with the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who enjoyed a record-breaking start to his life at the Etihad, before going on to net over 50 goals in all competitions during his first season at the club.

He helped Pep Guardiola's team win the Premier League title, the FA Cup — in which they defeated their rivals Manchester United at Wembley — and their first-ever Champions League crown, when they beat Inter Milan in Istanbul.

In an official statement on the Man City website, club captain, Kyle Walker said: “The 2022/23 season was incredible for the players and this football club. To win the Treble is historic and will be remembered for a long time by everyone connected with Manchester City.

“As players, we’re proud of everything we achieved and this series captures the determination, hard work and togetherness we have as a team to drive us forward and win.

“We’re grateful to all of our fans who have supported us along the way, we could not have done it without them and I hope they enjoy the series as they relive the special moments that we shared.”

Man City coach, Pep Guardiola, added: “To win the Treble was a truly special moment for this Club and every single person involved from our players, our coaches, our backroom staff all worked so hard every single day to achieve what we did.

“I am so proud that we continue to fight for our success, for the next trophy, for the next game. We will always remember this incredible time and I hope our fans do when watching this new series.”