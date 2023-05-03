Twilight TV series: everything we know about the remake

In 2005 you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing or seeing something linked to Twilight, Stephenie Meyer’s vampire novel about a teen mortal girl who falls for a teen vampire boy. It wasn’t long before Hollywood came knocking, swooping up the rights to the four book series and turning into an impressive five films. Now, the movie franchise based on a series of novels is being turned into a television series.

It’s still in the early days for this project, but Lionsgate is working out the details and Sinead Daly (Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond) has signed on to write the scripts. The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) noted that there’s no word on whether the TV series will follow the books religiously or spin off into new directions based on the vast world that Meyers created.

In 2017, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told investors in an earnings call that the studio was still focused on its two biggest franchises, Twilight and The Hunger Games, even though it had been years since both franchises wrapped. "There are a lot more stories to be told," he said, "and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories."

Fast forward to 2023, and a prequel to The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is set to hit theaters in November while the original movies dominated Netflix when they arrived in the vast Netflix library in March. It seems like enough time has passed for both Twilight and The Hunger Games to make a resurgence, and sources say Meyer is poised to be involved in the project in some capacity.

While we don’t have a lot of information yet, keep this guide bookmarked because we will continue to update it as new information about the Twilight television series becomes available.

Since it’s very early in the development process, with scripts being planned and written, there’s no timeline on when the series could be scheduled to start production.

As we learn more, we’ll keep you updated.

Twilight TV series cast

Who can forget Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as dreamy vampire Edward Cullen? And let’s not forget a very young Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, the werewolf who completed the most iconic love triangle of the 2000s?

Naturally, after so much time has passed, it’s very unlikely that we’ll see anyone from the original Twilight franchise cast in the TV series, but you never know who might show up in a cameo.

It will be a while before casting is announced, but we’ll have all of that information for you when it’s available.

Twilight TV series plot

The Twilight Saga follows the story of a high school student named Bella and a mysterious vampire named Edward. Bella’s world is turned upside down as she comes to learn that vampires and werewolves exist, and she finds herself in the middle of it all.

It’s unclear whether the series will follow the plot of each of the books, like the movies, or if the series will expand upon other events and characters. The books include Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn. Breaking Dawn was split into two movies.

Twilight TV series trailer

As soon as a trailer is available we’ll have it for you right here.

How to watch the Twilight TV series

At this very early stage, there’s no network attached to the project. Once it’s written, it will be shopped, and that’s when we’ll know where and how to watch it.