Wham! Netflix documentary — release date, trailer and more

Wham! is a feature-length Netflix documentary offering a deep dive into the titular band's journey to superstardom.

Directed by Chris Smith (Tiger King, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened), the Netflix film charts the period from 1982 to 1986, when best friends George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley set out to become megastars.

If you're a Wham! superfan, you won't want to miss this new feature, as Netflix has teased that the film will be making use of "unprecedented access" to both stars' personal archives and will feature some never-before-seen footage and "rare, candid and previously unheard interviews" to explore George and Andrew's time in the spotlight.

Speaking to Rolling Stone ahead of the documentary's release, Andrew Ridgeley said that he's very pleased with how Wham! has told their story, especially without George Michael (who passed away in 2016). “The documentary is a genuinely authentic representation of Wham!’s ascent to worldwide success and a place in the hearts of many,” Andrew said. “And I have no doubt that George would recognize [it] as being as close to our experience of that wonderful chapter in our lives, as any account might be.”

Here's everything we know about Netflix's Wham! documentary right now.

Wham! arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, July 5.

What will Wham! cover?

Wham! is all about charting the band's journey from teenagers to worldwide phenomenons, and Netflix has given us a really good idea of exactly what the series will cover.

The synopsis for Wham! reads: "In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers — George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as Wham! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit - Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, I’m Your Man and of course,Last Christmas.

"Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first Western pop act to play in China. It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomized not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. Wham! is a feature-length documentary that captures this magical time, from director Chris Smith (Tiger King, Sr.) and producers John Battsek (The Deepest Breath) and Simon Halfon (Supersonic) With unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews, Wham! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars."

Is there a Wham! trailer?

Yep! The WHAM! trailer has dropped, and it's a real blast from the past! It does a great job of selling how close Andrew and George were as best friends and how that friendship factored into the band's success, and makes it clear just how big they were! Check the trailer out below.