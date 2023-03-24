WonderCon 2023: dates, panel schedule and everything we know

It's time for pop culture fans to descend upon Anaheim, Calif., for the annual WonderCon convention. WonderCon and its sibling convention, San Diego Comic-Con are two of the most popular celebrations of TV, movies, comic books and more. They're both run by the same non-profit organization, Comic-Con International, that has been running SDCC for over 50 years.

WonderCon is much smaller than SDCC, so if you've ever wanted to see what a pop culture convention is like without feeling enormous crowds of people, then WonderCon is perfect for you.

Here's everything you need to know about WonderCon 2023.

When is WonderCon 2023?

WonderCon 2023 takes place March 24-26.

Here's the daily schedule:

Friday, March 24: 11:30 am PT to 7 pm PT

Saturday, March 25: 10 am PT to 7 pm PT

Sunday, March 26: 10 am PT to 5 pm PT

WonderCon 2023 panel schedule

There are hundreds of panels at WonderCon celebrating everything from TV and movies to comic books, pop culture, cosplay, anime and more.

There are even panels where you can learn more about becoming a writer or artist, with the chance to speak to industry professionals who can help answer questions you might have. For example, freelance and novice writers and artists can get pro tax tips from the Nerdy Finance panel while Klingon cosplayers will gather at the annual Klingon Lifestyle panel. It's true: there's something for everyone at WonderCon.

You can find the complete WonderCon program schedule (opens in new tab) online, and we've listed a few highlights below:

Friday, March 24:

Dawn of DC: 2 pm PT/5 pm ET

Superstar DC Comics writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads update fans on DC's newest comic book storyline that will have a far-reaching impact on the DC Universe for years to come.

Wolf Pack: 4:45 pm PT/7:45 pm ET

Series creator Jeff Davis and the cast of Wolf Pack come together to discuss the supernatural series’ first season and shocking season finale.

HBO Max's Fired on Mars: 5 pm PT/8 pm ET

Creators Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey join cast member Sean Wing for HBO Max’s Fired on Mars panel. Fired on Mars is an existential comedy set on the Martian campus of a modern tech company that stars Luke Wilson and is produced by Carson Mell (Silicon Valley, Tarantula). Nate and Nick will share their creative process and give an exclusive first look.

Batman: The Doom that Came to Gotham — 6 pm PT/9pm ET

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment returns its fabled tradition of DC animated film world debuts at WonderCon with the World Premiere of Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham. Inspired by the comic book series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey, the 1920s-based Elseworlds tale finds explorer Bruce Wayne accidentally unleashing an ancient evil, expediting his return to Gotham City after a two-decade hiatus.

Saturday, March 25:

The Walking Dead: Dead City — 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET

AMC Networks presents the upcoming spinoff in The Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: Dead City. The cast and executive producers discuss the new series, debuting on AMC and AMC+ this June.

Fear the Walking Dead: 2:30 pm PT/5:30 pm ET

AMC Networks presents the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead. The cast and executive producers discuss what fans can expect from the new season, premiering Sunday, May 14th on AMC and AMC+.

NBC's Quantum Leap: 3:45 pm PT/6:45 pm ET

Take a leap with the cast and executive producer NBC’s Quantum Leap. This panel will be a moderated conversation with an exclusive sneak peek at the penultimate episode of the sequel to the beloved series. Cast Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee join executive producers Dean Georgaris and Deborah Pratt.

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2023?

Thinking about San Diego Comic-Con 2023? Yeah, so are we.

This year's SDCC takes place in San Diego, Calif., July 20-23, with Preview Night on July 19. Unfortunately, all of the badges for admission have been sold out so if you don't have a badge to get in at this point, you won't be able to attend.

Things to know about WonderCon 2023

Where is WonderCon 2023? WonderCon calls Anaheim, Calif., home. The pop culture celebration takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center, which is down the street from Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks. If you're a Star Trek: Picard fan you'll recognize the Anaheim Convention Center as the site of Starfleet Archives in season 1.

Is WonderCon 2023 free? In order to attend WonderCon 2023, you will need a badge. Badges for WonderCon are readily available, and you can purchase a 3-day or single day badge depending on when you wish to attend.