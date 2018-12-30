Best of 2018 Awards — the best streaming services, shows and boxes of 2018

The world of cord-cutting — that is, eschewing traditional cable and satellite TV for an all-streaming scheme — moves fast. Really fast. Services add and remove channels all the time, and often without much fanfare. New hardware comes and old hardware goes.

And as consumers, it's pretty simple to switch from one service or piece of hardware to another.

But some things stand out more than others. Some services provide more flexibility and options. Some simply provideo more . Some hardware truly stands out.

This is the best of the best of 2018.

Apple TV 4K Best streaming box



Apple's 4K-enabled set-top box is powerful and is our top streaming box.



Still our pick for the best streaming box you can buy, even if you're not one of those hard-core Apple fans. It's fast, it's got all the apps you could possibly want, and you know it's going to be supported (and updated) for a long time to come.



Amazon Fire TV 4K Best Value Streaming Device



Better features, better remote, great price.



The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is our current pick for the best Amazon Fire TV device, adding Dolby Vision support along with 4K resolution. All it's lacking is YouTube.



HDHomerun Quatro Best over-the-air streaming box



Free over-the-air television as easily as possible.



Plug this into your home network and you can watch free over-the-air TV on up to four devices at the same time, with no monthly fees. It doesn't get much easier than this.



Logitech Harmony Companion Best Universal Remote



The best universal remote for most people.



This little guy can control pretty much anything you have. And it does so in one of the best designs we've seen. You really don't need to look any further.



LG E8 OLED Best TV of 2018



LG's OLEDs are the best TVs of 2018



Incredible blacks, a beautiful see-through glass effect at the bottom and all the tech you could wish for, make the LG E8 OLED the best TV you can buy right now, if money is no object.



