Exclusive: Rachel Shenton reveals all on her chilling new thriller, The Rumour

Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great And Small) stars as mum, Joanna, who has uprooted her life in London for a fresh start in the quiet suburbs of the functional town of Flinstead, in Five’s new psychological thriller, The Rumour.

"On her first day in a new job Joanna stumbles across a post on an online forum that claims a woman called Sally McGowan, who was convicted of murder when she was a child, is living there under a new identity", says Rachel.

However, when Joanna brings up the rumour with a group of school mums there are devastating consequences for the community and Joanna herself as the whispers grow louder and suspicions spiral.

Here in an exclusive interview, Rachel tells us more about the five-part thriller which is based on the bestselling novel by Lesley Kara….

What appealed most about this role? "I loved the ordinariness of Joanna. You see these shows all the time on TV where a character will be brilliant at something, a brilliant detective, a brilliant doctor, but with Joanna what I found intriguing was there is none of that. She doesn’t have a particularly good job, house, wardrobe or lifestyle. She is just trying to make her life work like everybody else, she’s very relatable."

Which aspects of her could you relate to yourself? "You see her feeling anxious trying to fit in now that she’s uprooted her life from London and is in a completely new place. Everyone at some point in their life will have started a new school or job. As an actor, you’re often starting out on new shows, with a brand new cast so I’ve experienced those nerves countless times myself of ‘Will I be alright here? Will they get me?’"

We’re so used to seeing you as Helen in All Creatures Great In Small. How does Joanna compare? "Helen has got a much stronger sense of self. She knows exactly who she is, what she stands for whereas Joanna is easily swayed and a big overthinker. And of course Helen is from a different time in history. This scenario would never have happened in the All Creatures world. If there were any rumours back then they would probably have started in The Drovers and have spread incredibly slowly!"

How far does Joanna go in her quest to uncover the truth behind the rumour? "You see her becoming completely obsessed. It’s like an itch that she can’t help but scratch. Her relentless pursuit of the truth becomes a major part of the story. People get hurt and lose their lives because of hearsay. The story shows just how much damage gossip can do."

Much of this was filmed in Budapest, Hungary which doubles as Flinstead. What was that experience like? "It was my first time there and I wish I’d had some more downtime to explore. On the occasional day off I had a wander along the Danube, which was very beautiful. I was pregnant with my son at the time and so was probably a bit more tired than usual but I was lucky that I wasn’t suffering from morning sickness. The cast managed a couple of dinners out together."

It’s a great cast. Did you enjoy working together? "Joanna Whalley who plays my mum is very funny, we have a similar sense of humour. Emily Atack was brilliant. She's hilarious and full of stories and the same with Sam Anderson. I’ve recently watched Amandaland which Sam was in and he was fantastic. We all got on so well, I’m hoping we can all work together again."

Out of the group of mums is there anyone Joanna finds an ally with? "She is instantly drawn to Rachel, played by Lucy Speed, because she recognises that she’s a bit of an outsider too. Rachel isn’t as gossipy as the rest of the clique. She and Joanna have a lovely storyline together but of course, because this is a thriller, that goes off in another direction!"

Did you and Lucy compare notes from the days you were both working on soaps? (Lucy was in EastEnders for many years while Rachel starred in Hollyoaks). "We both said we’ve got massive respect for soap actors. It’s such a hard job, everything is so quick and you don’t have the luxury of rehearsals to play around with ideas, you must follow your instinct and move quickly. As a young actor it’s an amazing training ground."

You’ve done thrillers, soaps, period dramas and comedy. When it comes to choosing roles, what's important to you? "I’m always looking for something that feels fresh that I’ve not explored before. That’s why you get into this business so that you can have variety. But it all comes down to the character for me and whether I think I can do something interesting with it. I’d love to do more comedy. I had so much fun on White Gold. It got to the point where I’d be thinking, ‘I hope I actually did some decent work today because I seem to have spent most of it laughing!’"

On that note, what’s next for you? "I’m adapting a play that I’ve written. It’s great because I get to be at home with my little boy and write when he’s asleep. I feel really grateful that my job allows me to do that. It’s a tough industry. When I started out I was doing three jobs just to make it all work so I feel incredibly lucky that I’m able to be at home with him because right now, it’s where I want to be."

The Rumour starts on Channel 5 on Wednesday, September 10 at 9 pm. Episodes two and three air on Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12 at the same time. The remaining two episodes air on Wednesday, September 17 and Thursday, September 18.