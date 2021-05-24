Coronation Street spoilers: Has Asha Alahan killed Corey?

Coronation Street spoilers: Asha Alahan, Abi and Nina look down at Corey’s body…

In tonight's episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 9.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings) a suspicious but disorientated Corey staggers around, as a worried Abi and Nina arrive at the flat ready to help Asha Alahan.

Corey tries to barge past them but loses his balance and falls down the stairs.

As Asha looks down at Corey’s lifeless body the women are left with a decision to make, call an ambulance or leave Corey for dead to pay for what they believe he did to Seb?

Abi returns home and pulling out the order of service from Seb’s funeral is overcome with emotion.

Will Corey pay for his crimes?

Will Asha Alahan, Abi and Nina save Corey's life or leave him for dead?

Carla’s fuming with Sarah, accusing her of talking Adam out of the transplant to get back at her for sleeping with Adam.

Sarah insists Peter’s a lost cause. How will Carla react to her betrayal?

When Gary admits that he doesn’t really want to move to Bristol and would rather stay here with her, how will Maria react?

Will she ask him to stay in Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

This week it will air at 9pm - see our TV Guide for full listings.