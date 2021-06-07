Holby City spoilers: Kian faces his DARKEST day?

Programme Name: <a href="/holby-city-home/" data-source-seowords><a href="/holby-city-home/" data-source-seowords>Holby </a>City</a> - TX: 15/06/2021 - Episode: Holby City S23 - Ep11 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Andrei Tarpov (SONNY POON TIP), Kian Madani (RAMIN KARIMLOO), Chloe Godard (AMY LENNOX) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Screengrab

As Andrei and Evie are rushed to Holby, drug addict surgeon Kian Madani spirals out of control…

Holby City surgeon Kian Madani is stunned when two stab victims are brought into the hospital… and it’s soon revealed they are Andrei and Fletch’s daughter Evie!

Both are in a very bad way having been attacked by the drugs gangs that’s been after Andrei.

But Andrei’s in a critical condition and, unsurprisingly, Fletch and Kian argue about who should be operated on first.

Fletch faces his worst nightmare when Evie needs an emergency operation (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC)

Kian vows to save both of them as he whisks Andrei off to theatre.

Evie then deteriorates but worried dad Fletch refuses to let Kian operate and dishes out some harsh home truths about Kian’s late wife and deceased ex-girlfriend Bea - basically saying that all Kian does is kill people!

This hits a nerve in Kian, who’s been trying to do his best for Andrei while dealing with his ongoing battle with drug addiction.

Both operations are a success but Kian’s clearly struggling with the day’s events and fears he might use drugs again and Lucky - who’s been helping him get clean - is ignoring his calls.

Is Kian at real risk of a relapse?

Dom is doing everything it takes to land his dream job (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, it’s a big day on Keller as friends-turned-enemies Dominic Copeland and Sacha Levy go for the job of Clinical Lead - it’s Sacha’s old job, and Dom’s determined to get it!

As both men try to impress Holby boss Hanssen, junior doctor Jeong is massively trying to impress Dom, who tells Jeong he wants to work with medics who can use their own initiative.

So when Jeong works out a patient has a life-threatening condition that requires medication immediately, he thinks on his feet and breaks into the drugs cupboard to get it.

Will that be the right move? And will Dom - or Sacha - get the coveted job?

Josh isn't going to let Ange go without a fight... (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC)

Also, after they were rumbled by Hanssen last week, Ange has managed to keep her job by promising to end her relationship with Junior Josh.

Josh, however, has clearly fallen for Ms Godard and won’t let her go without a fight.

And after impressing his ‘boss’ with a cracking diagnosis, Josh tells Ange he’s applied for a transfer to St James, if it means they can be together.

What will Ange say?

Holby City continues on Tuesdays at 8.20pm on BBC1 - see our TV Guide for listings.