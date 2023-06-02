Alan Carr on getting emotional while filming Changing Ends

Alan Carr has become a national treasure thanks to shows such as C4’s Chatty Man and ITV’s Epic Gameshow.

Little is known about the bespectacled comedian’s upbringing, but now you can discover what it was like for Alan growing up in 1980s Northampton, with his childhood laid bare in the semi-autobiographical sitcom Changing Ends.

"It’s such an interesting story of a camp boy growing up with a football manager dad," Alan, 46, says of the sitcom, which explores his daily battle with bullies, while navigating the highs and lows of fourth-division football.

"Every episode is rooted in truth with a bit of poetic licence — it’s a sitcom, not The Crown! It's a half-hour show bathed in Eighties nostalgia that’ll make you laugh and tug on your heartstrings."

Helping to bring Alan’s story to life is TV newcomer Oliver Savell, who beat 450 hopefuls to the role of Young Alan. Here Alan and Ollie talk soccer, shell suits and stardom…

What’s the story behind Changing Ends?

Alan: "It tells the story of my dad, Graham Carr [played by It’s a Sin’s Shaun Dooley], who was manager of fourth division Northampton Town — nicknamed The Cobblers — a football team bottom of the league and facing relegation. However, as his son, I thought football was boring and only liked country dancing! As a kid, I was picked on for EVERYTHING! I was camp, I had goofy teeth and wore glasses and, at 13, I already had a receding hairline. So I was getting bullied for all that AND my dad's awful football results!"

Talk us through the casting process for Young Alan?

Alan: "I put a call-out on Instagram and 450 youngsters auditioned pretending to be me. Some portrayals were heartfelt and gorgeous — and some were really insulting! We were getting to the point where we couldn't find a Young Alan, then Ollie came along…"

Oliver Savell beat 450 other hopefuls to the role of Young Alan. (Image credit: ITVX)

What's special about Ollie as a performer?

Alan: "Ollie gives such a wonderful performance; so intelligent and emotional and he can really deliver a line. He’s so talented and is gonna have an amazing career."

Ollie, how did you prepare for playing Young Alan?

Ollie: "I immediately started watching Alan’s TV shows and stand-up comedy, to study the way he speaks. Then I attended the call-back and had to audition in front of Alan — he would say a line of the script and I had to say it back. I thought: ‘What if I sound nothing like you!?' It was nerve-wracking because Alan's such an icon.

"Filming scenes as Young Alan, with Alan standing right next to me, as narrator, was a little weird, as I had to pretend I couldn't see him. But it looks really cool on-screen."

Alan: "I never intended to be in this show but ITV really wanted me in it. I'm not an actor, and I didn't want to spoil it, but I think having me pop up every now and again on screen really works and adds another layer to the story."

There’s a lovely scene in the first episode where Young Alan leads The Cobblers out onto the pitch…

Alan: "I can confirm that really happened!"

Ollie: "I loved wearing the Eighties’ football kit to film that scene but I was absolutely freezing! In between takes, me and Shaun would have a bit of a kick around with the football."

Alan: "Obviously, I didn’t have a kick about. I went and had a cup of tea!"

Ollie as Young Alan opposite Shaun Dooley as Alan's football manager dad Graham. (Image credit: ITVX)

What else do we learn about your childhood?

Alan: "The introduction of drama club later in the series is pivotal in my dad pushing back against things. That’s when I tell him I need some pink tights because I'm playing a pig in the school play — or that I'd rather wear a leotard and pretend to be a tree than score a goal!"

What do Shaun Dooley, as dad Graham, and After Life’s Nancy Sullivan, as mum Christine, bring to the roles?

Alan: "Shaun was very method when it came to playing my dad. He wanted to know what kind of watch he wore and what his favourite aftershave was, and studied his accent and walk. Nancy just stood out from the rest. As soon as I saw her, I said: "That's my mum!"'

Shaun Dooley got the seal of approval as Alan's dad Graham Carr. (Image credit: ITVX)

Were you concerned about what your dad, in particular, would make of the show?

Alan: "I wanted to be honest but I didn't want to make dad look like a tyrant! Dad was a good dad — he was just very much a dad of the Eighties, who couldn’t understand why his son didn’t want to play football. My parents have seen the first four episodes and they're pleased."

Did you get emotional filming this series?

Alan: "Ollie was filming a scene one day and I was watching on a monitor and started to cry because all the memories came back. But, don’t worry, the show isn’t a misery-fest!"

Alan admits watching Ollie's portrayal was 'emotional'. (Image credit: ITVX)

How does Changing Ends capture the Eighties?

Alan: "Firstly, a great Eighties soundtrack; we explore my love of popstar Prince. Then there are Eighties fashions, like shell suits. All that rustling, people could hear you a mile off!"

Ollie: "In one scene, I’m talking on an old telephone, where you hold one end of the handset up to your ear, to listen. Because I'm used to mobile phones, I just held the whole thing up to my ear! Thankfully, my mum showed me what to do."

Alan, is Changing Ends something of a message to those who bullied you back in the day?

Alan: "I've done book signings in Northampton and some of the bullies have turned up with their books for me to sign, saying: Do you remember me?' I'm like: ‘Yeah, you once shoved my head down a toilet!’ Listen, it is, what it is. But yeah, I guess, to any of those bullies watching this, I can say: 'HA! Look at me now. I'm an icon.' There, I've said it!"

Changing Ends is available on ITVX now.