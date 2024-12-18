Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7 recap: two big bombshells

Bibi (Sarah Greene) confronted Ian (Owen McDonnell) based on Angelica’s (Fiona Shaw) warning that Ian is hiding something. As we learn in Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7, turns out that Angelica was correct, which Eva (Sharon Horgan) discovers after Ian pulls his biggest con yet.

Shame is a unifying feeling between the Garvey sisters in “How to Pick a Prick,” as it isn’t only Eva who has made a monumental mistake. Luckily, there is some good news for Bibi, Ursula (Eva Birthistle) and Becka (Eve Hewson), but only after they have been hauled into the police station to answer questions about Angelica’s disappearance. It's the penultimate episode, and events leading to Grace’s (Anne-Marie Duff) death are snapping into focus.

Read on for a full break down of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7.

Ian's big con

Eva receives a curious text from the bank stating that a transfer from Blanaid’s (Saise Quinn) child saver account has been completed. When Eva calls Ian to investigate, the call goes straight to voicemail. More worryingly, Ian has packed up his things from the house he shared with Grace and Blanaid.

We see Ian dropping off an envelope containing the flash drive with CCTV footage from the marina for Detective Houlihan (Thaddea Graham). Not only has he seemingly taken Blanaid’s money, but he is setting the Garvey sisters up for Angelica’s death.

Thankfully, Eva confirms that Blanaid is at her practice, but she now has to attend to a different predicament. “All my sisters have been arrested,” Eva says at the police station. The Garveys all play dumb when Houlihan shows the footage. Houlihan doesn’t have much chance to question them when Lofthus (Barry Ward) interrupts to tell her that Angelica has been found alive, closing the case. “Don’t need your bulls*** on my last day,” the retiring Lofthus warns Houlihan.

Outside, Bibi reasons that someone sent the footage and wants to know where Ian is. Eva doesn’t answer and leaves them so she can spiral alone. At the bank, Eva learned that Ian had transferred the entire total (over €100,000), and as a co-trustee, everything had been done legally.

Angelica is innocent

A defeated Eva comes home to find her sisters waiting. Eva suspects Ian sent the footage to Houlihan and has emptied Blanaid’s account, and he knows everything they've done. “He played me,” Eva tearily admits. Eva thinks Grace found out Ian was using her, and the money was for him. “That’s what she needed my help with,” Eva realizes.

It means Angelica wasn’t blackmailing Grace, so they need to apologize for suspecting and nearly drowning her. While Ursula semi-volunteers to visit Angelica in the hospital, Bibi thinks Becka should talk to Joe (Peter Claffey), as he might know something they can use to find Ian.

At the hospital, Angelica is startled to see Ursula. Roger (Michael Smiley) is furious: “You told me you knew nothing, and I’ll not forgive you for that.” However, Ursula emphasizes that they were following Ian’s advice, and their inaction was driven by fear.

When Houlihan asks Angelica about what happened, she doesn’t implicate the Garveys. Instead, the religious Angelica calls it a miracle she survived for three hours in the sea. Angelica does bring up that her relationship with Grace was never the same after Ian joined the grief group, and she suspects he's lying about having a dead sister.

Joe's help

Becka finds Joe at the pub, where the exes argue about Matt (Daryl McCormack) and the pregnancy. Becka decides to keep the baby, but the situation is still contentious, as Joe thinks Matt might be the father. Even after Becka explains the despicable things Ian did, Joe says he won’t help. Thankfully, Joe changes his mind later, telling the sisters that Ian is a gambler.

Another person who likes to put a bet on the horses is Roger, and when Becka and Ursula explain they need his help in honor of Grace, Roger agrees. At the same track where they celebrated Grace’s bachelorette party, the Garveys return to ask if anyone recognizes Ian.

Eva thinks she sees Ian, but it is someone who looks like him. They get two leads: Ian is Cormac from Tyrone, and his lucky number is five.

Back at Eva’s house, Matt is waiting to see Becka. He says she'll be a great mother, but they both know she should be with Joe. “You saved me at the worst time of my life,” Becka says. It's a lovely moment of closure between the former couple.

Tracking down Cormac Sweeney

Thaddea Graham in Bad Sisters (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Eva finally unlocks Ian’s secret phone, which they found in Grace’s bathroom, using the number five as the passcode. Eva ignores Bibi’s plea to wait and follows this lead alone.

A pregnant woman answers the door of the house. Eva has been told it's Cormac’s address. The woman claims she recently moved in and doesn’t know Cormac. After Eva leaves, we learn that Ian/Cormac is upstairs, and the couple already have two children. She tells Cormac to sort this out.

Now that they have a full name, Ursula asks Lofthus for assistance. The newly retired Lofthus is uninterested, but he does spill that they’re lucky he found the €20,000, which they can give to Blanaid. Lofthus tries to backtrack by saying he found the money in the car, but Ursula can see this is a lie.

Luckily, Houlihan is still investigating and has broadened her search to Northern Ireland to learn more about Ian. A contact emails Houlihan a coroner’s report of an unhoused man called Ian Reilly, who died in 2019. The investigating officer is none other than Cormac Sweeney, who left the force in 2019. His file reveals an alleged domestic abuse complaint that was withdrawn by his wife — even though there is photographic evidence of severe bruising on her neck and arms. “Nasty piece of s***,” Houlihan summarizes.

At school, Eva finds out that Blanaid left with her stepdad. When Eva gets home, she finds Ian waiting for her. But what has he done with Blanaid?

New episodes of Bad Sisters premiere exclusively on Apple TV Plus on Wednesdays.