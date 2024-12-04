Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5 recap: a birthday surprise from beyond the grave

It is Eva Garvey’s (Sharon Horgan) 50th birthday in Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5, but she doesn’t feel like celebrating. It's hardly surprising considering the ongoing investigation into John Paul’s (Claes Bang) death and the fears that Angelica (Fiona Shaw) is exerting influence over 14-year-old Blanaid (Saise Quinn). Eva’s adolescent niece continues to favor Angelica over the four aunts after her mother, Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), was killed in a car crash.

Despite the heavy mood, Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka (Eve Hewson) decide to throw Eva a surprise bash; even Grace has a gift for Eva. However, they must also make good on their ashes-scattering promise in exchange for Angelica dropping the complaint against Becka in the last episode. Somehow, the Garveys find themselves in yet another precarious situation.

Here's our full recap of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5.

Grace's gift

During Eva’s session with menopause coach Eileen (Justine Michell), she discusses the immense guilt she feels about Grace’s death — stopping just short of revealing the big JP secret. Eileen casually mentions Angelica is a new client: “She couldn’t stop talking about you.” It definitely feels like Angelica is inching herself into every aspect of the Garveys’ lives.

At home, Eva proclaims how much she would like to kill Angelica when she thinks her sisters are at her front door. Unfortunately, it's detectives Lofthus (Barry Ward) and Houlihan (Thaddea Graham). Eva says she was referring to her sister, Ursula.

They have some follow-ups regarding the money that Becka mentioned while she was in custody. Eva claims she has no idea why Grace withdrew €20,000. One thing that doesn’t add up is Eva says Ian (Owen McDonnell) and Grace met at a bereavement group, but he told the police he met Grace online. Why lie? Later, Ian says the group started online.

While the detectives are there, Eva gets a delivery. It turns out that Grace already ordered a birthday gift: a karaoke machine. “It’s almost a directive from Gracie to throw a party,” says Ursula.

Eva's emotional birthday party

The sisters reluctantly meet Angelica to discuss scattering Grace’s ashes. Rather than the real thing, they have already decided to use ashes from Eva’s fireplace. Becka half-heartedly apologizes for breaking into Angelica’s home (and shoving her), and they quickly agree to Angelica’s request to scatter the ashes at sea. Angelica doesn’t want Eva to come as she thinks Eva is making eyes at Ian.

Perhaps Angelica has sensed some flirtatious tension between Eva and Ian, which is palpable when Ian drops off a birthday present for Eva. Ian is also there to pick up Blanaid, who continues to be “so mean” to Eva. Matters worsen when Eva bans Blanaid from seeing Angelica. Ian lets slip that an impromptu surprise party is happening later that day.

At the party, Grace’s karaoke gift is taking center stage. While Roger is partaking in karaoke, singing “The Snake” by Al Wilson, Eva takes some time to herself on the stairs. Ian joins Eva, and Roger clocks the closeness. After everyone has left the party, the sisters talk about how much they miss Grace. Becka selects one of Grace's favorite songs, as the foursome sings “When You’re Gone” by The Cranberries.

Midway through the song, Becka blurts out that she is pregnant but doesn’t plan on keeping it. Unlike the apology to Angelica, Becka’s “sorry” to Bibi (who is going through IVF with her wife) is sincere, and Bibi immediately embraces her. They continue to sing, and it is a beautiful, sad rendition.

Where is Blanaid?

The following day, Ursula reminds Bibi that “today is about keeping Angelica sweet,” but when they arrive at the harbor, there is no sign of Angelica. However, the boat Becka borrowed from her friend is far fancier than any of them imagined.

Eva brings Blanaid her breakfast but discovers she has already left and hasn’t told her aunt where she is going. Matters are made worse by the arrival of social services, who claim it is a routine visit — Eva suspects Angelica called them. Was the scattering ashes part of the ruse? Blanaid cycles to Angelica’s, so perhaps this is the case. By the time Eva arrives at Angelica’s house, there is no sign of either person.

While Eva looks for Blanaid, Lofthus searches Grace’s house for the missing money. Houlihan’s story about her aunt hiding money in the garden (she had an abusive boyfriend) is a lightbulb moment. Lofthus finds the cash in the tortoise hutch, but will he keep it for his expensive custody battle?

Despite Ian telling her not to overreact, Eva goes to the “cop shop” to get them looking for Blanaid. Eva tells Lofthus and Houlihan that Angelica is “stalking” Blanaid and drove Grace to her death. Not literally, but Eva semi-spills the blackmail theory.

Ian rings to say Blanaid is home, so Eva wants the detectives to forget everything she just told them. At home, Blanaid is angry at Eva for how she asked other teenagers where she might be. Ian tells Eva that Angelica gave Blanaid money to go shopping. When he comforts a tearful Eva, they briefly kiss before Eva apologizes and heads into her house.

Trouble at sea

Eve Birthistle, Eve Hewson and Sarah Greene in Bad Sisters (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

As Angelica eventually shows up to spread the ashes, Bibi wants to speed up the day ahead. Angelica says a few words when she scatters the “ashes,” and Ursula speaks for the sisters. Tensions rise, with Bibi bringing up Angelica’s bigoted views.

It quickly gets heated when Angelica suggests Eva is making a play for Ian and that she has did it before with JP. It turns out Angelica took what Roger told her about the rape and twisted it.

“I know a snake in the grass when I see one. That man is not to be trusted,” Angelica says about Ian. She is about to elaborate, but the boom hits Angelica in the head, sending her overboard. The sisters panic as they can’t see Angelica in the water. The radio isn’t working, and the emergency flare gun is missing (a used condom is in the box).

They see something floating, so Becka jumps in, but it isn’t Angelica. “F*** that wagon!” screams Bibi. Did they accidentally kill Angelica?

New episodes of Bad Sisters premiere Wednesdays on Apple TV Plus.