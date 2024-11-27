Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4: Becka Garvey is in trouble

The Garvey sisters have proved time and time again they are not criminal masterminds. This pattern continues in Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 as Becka (Eve Hewson) and Bibi (Sarah Greene) break into Angelica (Fiona Shaw) and Roger’s (Michael Smiley) home in an attempt to find the €20,000 that Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) withdrew the day she died. The working theory is Angelica was blackmailing Grace to ensure her silence about John Paul’s (Claes Bang) murder.

Becka has a lot on her mind, including crossing paths with ex-boyfriend Matt Claflin (Daryl McCormack), her ongoing sickness and the police finding reasons to ask questions about John Paul’s death. How soon will it be before Becka cracks under the pressure?

Read on for our full recap of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4.

Great expectations

Becka previously told Detective Houlihan (Thaddea Graham) that she doesn’t like Matt’s band, Exile in Ballymun. Houlihan thinks Matt knows what happened to JP and pursues this inquiry by going to Matt’s gig, where the detective runs into Becka. Houlihan uses this run-in to rattle Becka, telling her she is “a person of interest” in JP’s murder. Becka doesn’t say much, making excuses to leave because she’s feeling unwell.

Becka wasn’t lying about being nauseous, clutching her stomach once more. Outside, Matt confronts his ex, pointing out he risked everything for Becka but he can’t cover for her this time. On her way home, Becka buys multiple pregnancy tests and doesn’t tell her boyfriend Joe (Peter Claffey) it's positive.

The following day, the sisters meet at the beach sauna, where they see Angelica picking up trash as one of her many volunteering efforts. Becka wants to confront Angelica about the blackmail, which quickly descends into accusations. The sisters scoff when Angelica claims she was close to Grace. “Shame drove Grace to her death,” is Angelica’s response before she tells the sisters they have blood on their hands.

Inside the sauna, Becka is boiling with rage and wants to break into Angelica’s house so they can look for the money. Eva (Sharon Horgan) thinks it's a terrible idea, but Bibi says they should discuss a potential plan. Ursula (Eva Birthistle) asks how Grace could bring another lunatiic into their lives? Becka rejects this victim blaming. “She was vulnerable,” adds Eva about Grace.

Fighting on and off the pitch

The discussion turns into an actual plan: Bibi and Becka will search for the cash while Angelica and Roger are at Sunday mass, with Ursula as a lookout. Eva gets a reminder from Ian (Owen McDonnell) about Blanaid’s (Saise Quinn) first hurling game since Grace died. “Don’t be s***,” Eva tells her sisters. Considering their previous criminal activity mishaps, it needs to be said.

Angelica stops by the hurling match before church to give Blanaid a new helmet, but Eva makes sure she will be departing soon. Blanaid is pretty physical with one of the opposing players. Later, the same girl taunts Blanaid: “Which one of your family’s gonna die next?”

No surprise, Blanaid aggressively reacts. While a fight breaks out between the players, one spectator says, “F**king Garveys. All the same.” Eva takes great offense at this, causing a scene that makes Blanaid even more upset.

On the pitch, Molly (Kate Higgins) goes to comfort her cousin Blanaid but gets smacked in the mouth and loses multiple teeth in the altercation. Big yikes!

Breaking and entering

Operation Find the Money starts slowly, thanks to Becka needing to go to the bathroom. They quickly find an open kitchen window, which Becka awkwardly climbs through.

Roger sees Ursula outside the church and takes it as a sign to ask her out, to which Ursula politely declines. Luckily, her ex-husband rings to let Ursula know what has happened to their daughter Molly, causing Ursula to abandon her post.

In a race against time, Becka and Bibi discover information about Angelica’s husband leaving her for another woman. They don’t find money, but they are disturbed to find a bedroom decked out with things for Blanaid. Becka’s morning sickness means she is in the bathroom when Angelica gets home. Bibi gets out unnoticed, but Becka has to push past Angelica to leave.

Questioning Becka

Thaddea Graham and Barry Ward in Bad Sisters (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

JP died near a cabin in Wicklow, which is why Houlihan has checked out other local businesses for clues. She's found a huge one: all four Garvey sisters stayed in a hotel the night before JP died. They also have a reason to question Becka as Angelica has filed a complaint, arresting Becka for burglary and assault.

As it's about to come crashing down, Eva and Ursula make a bargain with Angelica, much to Bibi’s disgust. Roger told his sister that JP raped Eva and seems open to hearing what the Garveys have to say. Angelica wants something in return if she drops the complaint. The sisters think this means more money; however, Angelica asks to spread Grace’s ashes so she can say a proper goodbye.

Becka doesn’t give much away, but when Lofthus (Barry Ward) steps out of the room, Houlihan brings up the bar receipts from the Wicklow hotel, telling Becka they could get 10 to life for helping Grace. Becka doesn’t crumble and shifts the focus back to Grace’s death. Where was Grace going when she crashed, and why did she have all that money on her?

Before it goes any further, Becka is free to go, with Eva there to greet her little sister. Becka is spiraling about potential prison time and blurts out she is pregnant. She tells Eva she needs air before heading to Matt’s place.

Once there, Becka and Matt kiss but end up lying on his bed talking, as Matt is the only one who understands everything. Becka’s boyfriend, Joe, waits outside Matt’s house to fight for Becka. However, Becka needs space and ends things.

Ian waits for Angelica outside the church and tells her to stay away from the Garveys. Ian knows everything about the alleged blackmail, as Eva has asked him for help. His tone is angry, and Angelica looks scared. Will Ian do something more extreme if she refuses to listen?

New episodes of Bad Sisters premiere Wednesdays on Apple TV Plus.