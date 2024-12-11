Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6 recap: can Ian be trusted?

Even when the Garvey sisters have the odds stacked against them, they are there for each other. But in Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6, cracks begin to form in the wake of the boat accident and the presumed dead Angelica (Fiona Shaw). As they try to clean up another mess, Eva (Sharon Horgan) grows closer to Ian (Owen McDonnell), much to Bibi’s (Sarah Greene) horror.

Meanwhile, Houlihan (Thaddea Graham) continues pursuing multiple leads, including Angelica’s disappearance. DCI Lofthus (Barry Ward) ignores Houlihan’s theorizing as he battles the temptation to spend the money he found in Grace’s garden to fight for custody of his daughter. How long before his corrupt activity comes to light?

Read on for our full recap of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6.

In shock

When Bibi, Becka (Eve Hewson) and Ursula (Eva Birthistle) arrive at Eva’s house, they struggle to tell Eva what happened on the boat. After Angelica fell overboard, they couldn’t find her in the sea and still haven’t called the authorities. Angelica is shown in the water, wearing a life vest and floating face up, but there's no indication she is alive or dead.

Ian tells Eva not to call the Coast Guard because it will make it worse for them. The others claim it's fine, they don’t have a motive. But Eva realizes she mentioned the blackmail theory to the detectives.

Because the Garveys do have a motive, Ian thinks it doesn't look good legally for them. Luckily, Roger (Michael Smiley) doesn’t know about the boat, as Angelica was worried he would want to come. Ian says he will go to the marina to check for security cameras near the boat.

Becka insists they didn’t kill Angelica. “You didn’t not kill her,” is Eva’s response.

Cleaning up a big mess

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

At the harbor, Ian notices several blood stains on the boat. CCTV cameras either point away from the scene or are not working, but Ian clocks a home security system pointing directly at the yacht. Ian rings Eva with an update, telling her to not to go to police but to trust him to figure out how to get the footage.

Houlihan finds it suspicious that Angelica hasn’t told Roger where she is after not coming home the night before. Roger brushes it off at first, saying she might have gone up north: “As the Holy Spirit guides her, she likes to say.” However, Houlihan becomes concerned when Roger mentions Ian threatened Angelica.

At the marina, Ian charms his way into the older woman’s home to look at the security footage. Curiously, Ian transfers a copy to a flash drive before cutting the feed.

While Ian distracts the woman, Bibi, Ursula and Becka clean the boat. They hear a phone ringing and find Angelica’s purse. Bibi panics and throws Angelica’s phone in the water. Becka goes to the bathroom and realizes she is bleeding, so Ursula takes her to the hospital. A sonogram reveals the baby is okay.

Staying ahead of the police

Houlihan returns to Grace's crash site and sees the flowers from Angelica. They have a card reading, “I’m sorry.” Is this an admission of guilt? Houlihan realizes the skid marks show Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) was driving away from Angelica’s house and thinks this confirms the blackmail theory.

It turns out Houlihan hasn’t been able to contact the friend Ian said he was staying with after he argued with Grace, which she finds curious. Ian tells Eva Houlihan visited him and mentions he removed the CCTV footage.

Eva asks why Ian has stuck around? He explains he cares about the Garveys, but “mainly you.” Their flirty vibes are interrupted by Roger, who wants to know if Eva has seen Angelica.

The following morning, Bibi goes through Angelica’s purse. When she finds a set of car keys, she realizes this will be a problem. At Eva’s, Ian stops by to pick up Blanaid’s (Saise Quinn) kit for school and tells Bibi to go to the marina ASAP as the police are probably looking for the car.

Houlihan isn’t far behind, and the detective finds the vehicle first. It's incredibly tense, but Bibi doesn’t think Houlihan saw her.

Can Ian be trusted?

The sisters go for a swim because it looks better if they act like nothing has happened. Bibi confronts Eva about her suspicions that something is going on with Ian. “It’s confusing,” Eva says before admitting she likes him. Bibi says awful things (“Grace is barely cold in the ground, and she’s already trying to jump his bones”), causing Eva to leave.

Even though Houlihan thoroughly searched Grace’s car, Lofthus tries to discredit the detective. Later, Houlihan confronts him about this and accuses him of tampering with evidence. Lofthus warns her not to go down that particular road. Even though he decided against spending the money on his legal fight, it's still a bad look for the soon-to-retire detective.

Still upset after her run-in with Bibi, Eva accidentally tells Becka’s ex, Joe (Peter Claffey), that Becka is pregnant. Everything is falling apart, but Eva has Ian to turn to, and the pair finally give in to their feelings. Afterward, Eva thinks sleeping with Ian might be the worst thing she has ever done. Ian continues to reassure her about everything, including how to protect Blanaid’s financial future — they can go to the bank tomorrow.

“You do you, Eva,” Becka responds after seeing Ian at the house. Eva tells Becka to sort her “s*** out,” revealing that Joe knows about the pregnancy.

The next day, Bibi and Nora (Yasmine Akram) go to the IVF clinic to take steps to expand their family. Bibi sees Eva and Ian coming out of the bank, looking all smiley. Ian seemingly notices Bibi, making eye contact. Later, Bibi confronts Ian, asking why he had no one at the wedding. Why did he tell her to look for Angelica’s car? Bibi thinks that Angelica was right about not trusting him. But will Eva listen to these concerns?

New episodes of Bad Sisters premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesdays.