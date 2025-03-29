5 Best Brendan Gleeson movies (ranked): where to watch 28 Days Later, Paddington 2 and more

Brendan Gleeson has done just about everything in his 30-plus years making movies, from starring in some of the biggest movies ever (the Harry Potter movies) to small indies, from dark dramas to action to family comedy. The Irish Oscar-nominated actor has long been a favorite of mine, so in honor of Gleeson’s 70th birthday on March 29, I decided to rank my picks for the best Brendan Gleeson movies.

We’re just sticking with his movies here, despite him giving some strong performances on TV as well, including Mr. Mercedes, State of the Union and probably one of my favorite Saturday Night Live skits of the last few years.

All right, without further ado, let’s dive into my top 5 Brendan Gleeson movies:

5. The Guard (2011)

Brendan Gleeson in The Guard (Image credit: Optimum Releasing/ AJ Pics /Alamy Stock Photo)

I was split between two movies for this spot, both collaborations between Gleeson and writer/director John Michael McDonagh (the brother of another frequent Gleeson collaborator, Martin McDonagh). The Calvary, a drama where Gleeson plays a priest who is threatened during a confession, and The Guard, a crime comedy where Gleeson’s gruff Irish cop is teamed with a straight-laced FBI agent (Don Cheadle) to investigate a drug-smuggling ring. Both movies are good, but forced to pick I’ll take the dark humor of The Guard as the more fun watch.

Streaming for free on The Roku Channel in the US; streaming on Studiocanal Presents in the UK.

4. 28 Days Later (2002)

Brendan Gleeson, Cillian Murphy and Naomie Harris in 28 Days Later (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/ Cinematic /Alamy Stock Photo)

Danny Boyle’s classic zombie film sees Gleeson play the role of Frank, a survivor and father of a young daughter who pairs up with Cillian Murphy’s Jim and Naomie Harris’ Selena as they traverse the zombie wasteland that was once London. Not to spoil a more than 20-year-old movie, but things don’t work out great for Frank, with Gleeson’s performance making his tragic ending quite poignant. The legacy of 28 Days Later still lingers, as evidenced by the fact we’re getting a sequel, 28 Years Later, in 2025.

Available via digital on-demand in the US and UK.

3. In Bruges (2008)

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in In Bruges (Image credit: RGR Collection/Alamy Stock Photo)

The fantastic triumvirate of Gleeson, Colin Farrell and writer/director Martin McDonagh was born with the brilliant dark comedy In Bruges. Gleeson and Farrell play two hitmen sent to lie low in Bruges after a job gone wrong. Gleeson and Farrell’s chemistry is off the charts as they make for two of the most charming hitmen you’ll ever find (particularly Gleeson’s Ray). A top-notch script from McDonagh, impeccably delivered by Gleeson and Farrell, makes In Bruges the kind of movie that you’ll never get tired of watching.

Streaming on Peacock in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK.

2. Paddington 2 (2017)

Brendan Gleeson and Paddington in Paddington 2 (Image credit: StudioCanal/ TCD/Prod.DB /Alamy Stock Photo)

The love for Paddington 2 is real and deserved, as the family-friendly movie based on the popular children’s character has all the warmth and fun that you could ask for. Ben Whishaw’s voice work as Paddington and Hugh Grant’s many-faced villain Phoenix Buchanan are the focal points, but Gleeson’s Knuckles McGinty lights up the screen whenever he is on it as an intimidating inmate that Paddington (with the help of a marmalade sandwich) is able to befriend.

Streaming for free on Tubi in the US; streaming on Netflix and Prime Video in the UK.

1. The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

If anyone wants to make the argument that Paddington 2 or In Bruges should be bumped up to this spot, there are strong cases to be made for sure. But for my money, The Banshees of Inisherin is the best movie of Brendan Gleeson’s career, and at the end of the day, may be the best movie that anyone associated with the movie is ever in. This darkest of comedies is set on the titular fictional Irish isle, where Gleeson’s Colm abruptly decides to end his life-long friendship with Pádraic (Colin Farrell). Gleeson, who earned his sole Oscar nomination for this role, is incredible, again nailing Martin McDonagh’s brilliant writing and working perfectly opposite Farrell, while the movie itself is rich with laughs and deep themes that will linger with you long after.

Available via digital on-demand in the US; streaming on Channel 4 Plus in the UK.