The best Star Wars quotes — our favorite lines from the Star Wars movies and shows

The best Star Wars quotes range from some of the most quotable lines in movies to some of the most meme-worthy dialogue.

For good or bad, lines from the movies have been burned into the brains of every single Star Wars fan. Between tense confrontations, sly boasts and even inspirational quotes, George Lucas' characters have delivered plenty of zingers over the years.

With the Obi-Wan Kenobi series making its way to Disney Plus, we're likely to be treated to more wit and wisdom from the galaxy far, far away very soon.

Here are just some of the best Star Wars quotes from all three trilogies and from the live-action Disney Plus TV shows.

Obi-Wan Kenobi's best Star Wars quotes

Alec Guinness (Image credit: LucasFilm)

"Use the Force, Luke." — A New Hope

"Hello there." — to General Grievous, Attack of the Clones

"Only a Sith deals in absolutes. I will do what I must." — Revenge of the Sith

"You can't win, Vader. If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you could possibly imagine." — A New Hope

"May the Force be with you." — A New Hope

"You were the Chosen One! It was said that you would destroy the Sith, not join them. Bring balance to the Force, not leave it in darkness!" — Revenge of the Sith

"These aren't the droids you’re looking for." — A New Hope

Luke Skywalker's best quotes

"I'll never turn to the Dark Side. I am a Jedi, like my father before me" — Return of the Jedi

"I'm Luke Skywalker, I'm here to rescue you" — A New Hope

"No one's ever really gone." — The Last Jedi

"Your thoughts betray you, Father. I feel the good in you, the conflict." — Return of the Jedi

"I have a very bad feeling about this" — A New Hope

"I've seen this raw strength only once before in Ben Solo. It didn't scare me enough then. It does now." — The Last Jedi

Master Yoda's wisest words

Master Yoda; wise, he is. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"The greatest teacher, failure is." — The Last Jedi

"Do or do not, there is no try." — The Empire Strikes Back

"Much to learn, you still have." — Attack of the Clones

"Fear is the path to the dark side...fear leads to anger... anger leads to hate... hate leads to suffering." — The Phantom Menace

"You must unlearn what you have learned." — The Empire Strikes Back

"The Dark Side clouds everything. Impossible to see, the future is.” — Attack of the Clones

Princess Leia's best lines

"Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope." — A New Hope

"You have your moments. Not many of them, but you do have them." — The Empire Strikes Back

"I don't know where you get your delusions, laser brain." — The Empire Strikes Back

"Hope is like the sun. If you only believe it when you see it you’ll never make it through the night." — The Last Jedi

"Aren't you a little short for a stormtrooper?" — A New Hope

Leia: "I love you."

Han Solo: "I know." — The Empire Strikes Back

Han Solo's best quotes

"Never tell me the odds." — The Empire Strikes Back

"Look, your worshipfulness, let's get one thing straight. I take orders from just one person: me!" — A New Hope

“I used to wonder about that myself. Thought it was a bunch of mumbo-jumbo. A magical power holding together good and evil, the dark side and the light? Crazy thing is, it’s true. The Force, the Jedi — all of it. It’s all true.” — The Force Awakens

“It’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs!" — boasting about the Millennium Falcon in A New Hope

"You like me because I'm a scoundrel. There aren't enough scoundrels in your life." — The Empire Strikes Back

"Not a bad bit of rescuing, huh? You know, sometimes I amaze even myself." — A New Hope

Darth Vader's most menacing moments

Darth Vader has delivered some of the most memorable lines in the entire franchise. (Image credit: LucasFilm)

"I find your lack of faith disturbing." — A New Hope

"No, I am your father." — The Empire Strikes Back

"When I left you, I was but the learner. Now I am the master." — A New Hope

"Give yourself to the Dark Side. It is the only way you can save your friends.” — Return of the Jedi

"The Force is strong with this one." — A New Hope

"If only you knew the power of the Dark Side." — The Empire Strikes Back

“Commander, tear this ship apart and bring me the passengers, I want them alive!” — A New Hope

Emperor Palpatine's most shocking lines

"Good, Anakin. Good. Kill him. Kill him now." / "Do it." — Revenge of the Sith

"Let the hate flow through you. Good! Your hate has made you powerful. Now, fulfill your destiny and take your father's place at my side." — Return of the Jedi

"POWER! UNLIMITED POWER!" — Revenge of the Sith

"Let your death be the final word in the story of rebellion." — The Rise of Skywalker

"Your feeble skills are no match for the power of the Dark Side." — Return of the Jedi

"The Force is strong with him. The son of Skywalker must not become a Jedi." — The Empire Strikes Back

The best quotes from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett

Some of the best lines from the Star Wars shows on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

"This is the way." — Din Djarin, The Mandalorian

"Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect." — Boba Fett, The Book of Boba Fett

"I can bring you in hot, or I can bring you in cold." — Din Djarin, The Mandalorian

"I would like to see the baby." — The Client, The Mandalorian

“If you wish to continue breathing, I advise you to weigh your next words carefully.” — Fennec Shand, The Book of Boba Fett

"Get back up. Always get back up." —Luke Skywalker, The Book of Boba Fett

