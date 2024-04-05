Between Lands episode 5 recap: María has an unexpected reunion

In Between Lands (Entre Tierras) episode 5, María returns to Almeria due to a family emergency. But she's in for a surprise when a familiar face from her past shows up and she's forced to confront her past feelings.

Meanwhile, Justa continues her scheme to get rid of María for good as tensions boil over between her and Manuel.

Here's everything that happened in Between Lands episode 5...

María is back home in Almería and she's stunned to be reunited with her former lover José. He takes her to the hospital where Guillermo has been receiving the best treatment for his typhoid.

Luisa reveals that José got Guillermo admitted to the hospital and insisted on paying for his treatment. Luisa and Sagrario are grateful for José's generosity, however María is suspicious over his sudden wealth.

José is clearly popular in the town as he is welcomed back with open arms by the residents after years away and Sagrario tells María that the first thing he did was pay his debts.

Luisa adds that José has several businesses and is doing well abroad, but when they mention María's husband, she stays quiet about the recent events.

At the farm in La Mancha, a devastated Justa begs Manuel not to end their affair, but he's firm in his decision.

Meanwhile, María confronts José about his unexpected return and how he is suddenly taking care of her family as if nothing happened, but he insists that there is a lot he needs to tell her.

María confronts José about going AWOL for years. (Image credit: Netflix)

While working on the land, Claudia feels dizzy and collapses. The workers say she needs a doctor, but Ramón refuses and she's given water.

In Almeria, José explains that he was in jail in Germany after he got involved with the wrong crowd and made money "doing favors" until he was arrested. After that, José went to Barcelona for a while after finding out that María had got married.

However, his sob story doesn't gain much sympathy from María as she insists that he didn't call because he had someone else and that she had to get married to support her family as she didn't hear from him. José is wracked with guilt for disappearing for years and is eager to make things right.

Luisa encourages María to forgive José and asks her about her relationship with Manuel and if he loves her.

Justa is struggling to cope after Manuel ended their romance and while cleaning the bedroom, she finds a picture that fell out of María's suitcase on the floor.

Claudia is told that she is seven weeks pregnant and the doctor urges her to get married as soon as possible. She breaks the news to her boyfriend Gabi, who is at a loss on what to do.

Claudia insists that she has no choice but to have an abortion, but Gabi points out that they could go to jail as Claudia confesses that she doesn't want to end up like her mother.

As Gabi tries to console her, he suggests that they can get married but Claudia has made up her mind — she won't raise a child in this misery.

It's good news in Almeria, as Guillermo is discharged from hospital and allowed to continue his recovery at home.

At the farm, Justa continues with her meddling by showing Ramón the intimate picture she found of María and José while she was cleaning the bedroom.

Justa proceeds to get into Ramón's head once again by saying that María has been manipulating Manuel's good nature and requests that he doesn't tell Manuel she found the picture as he might kick her out.

María receives a call from Ramón and orders her to come back, revealing that he's seen the photo of her half naked with another man. María explains that he is an ex-boyfriend, but Ramón isn't interested in her excuses and demands her to come back right away.

Ramón threatens María over the phone if she doesn't come back immediately. (Image credit: Netflix)

María argues that her brother is still sick, but he threatens to cut her off and make her family pay back the money if she decides that the other man is more important.

Ramón shows Manuel the photo, but he seems unfazed by it as he already knew she had a boyfriend. The pair get into a heated argument as Manuel defends María against his uncle and vows to not leave her in the lurch.

Meanwhile, Claudia and Gabi meet up with a mysterious man who will perform the illegal abortion and tells her it will cost 2000 pesetas.

María attempts to call Manuel, but Justa puts the phone down on her.

María is surly at José's interference during a family meal at a restaurant and he voices his regret of letting María slip away to Guillermo, but María can't deny the evident chemistry between her and José as they dance together.

In the meantime, Manuel tells Ramón that he's going to file a claim to regain custody of his son. He offers his uncle a deal that if he leaves María alone he will back off, but if he insists on taking that money, he will take him to court. Manuel promises to make Ramón's life miserable and that he will never see him or Nicolas again.

María confides in Sagrario about her relationship struggles and how hurt she feels that Manuel hasn't called her to ask about Guillermo. Manuel is also struggling to deal with his emotions as he furiously lashes out while looking at the picture of María and José.

Claudia is overcome with emotion when she sees Pepita and her children, but quickly manages to compose herself. When Gabi arrives with the money, it's revealed that Claudia has been hunting rabbits on the Cervantes land and selling them in order to pay for the operation.

Ramón has been determined to expose the mystery poacher and when two men return with more traps, he soon realizes that Claudia is responsible as she used the same red chord on both the traps and her basket invention on the farm.

Claudia meets the man again who takes her to a secret clinic down an ominous street. But as she walks into the sleazy room with a metal chair and sinister utensils, she dashes out, unable to go through with the operation.

José tries to rekindle his romance with María, but she pulls away when he tries to kiss her. As María insists it's too late, she gives in to temptation and they passionately kiss.

However, María is stunned when she sees Manuel waiting for her outside her house as she pulls up with José by her side.

Between Lands is available to watch on Netflix now.