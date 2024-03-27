Between Lands: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Between Lands (Entre Tierras) is a Spanish drama set in 1960s Spain where a selfless woman called María (Megan Montaner) decides to do the ultimate sacrifice by marrying a wealthy man who hides dark secrets in order to protect her sister and save her family from ruin.

But sinister revelations come to light when the man's true motives for marriage are exposed...

The series consists of ten 50-minute episodes and was shot in various locations around Castilla-La Mancha and Almería.

Here's everything we know about Between Lands...

Between Lands will be released on Netflix on Thursday, March 28.

Between Lands plot

Between Lands follows María, an Andalusian woman who has been looking after her family ever since her father died. She decides to sacrifice herself for her family by agreeing to an arranged marriage with a landholder from La Mancha who visits her town looking for a wife with the promise of securing the future and wellbeing of her mother and siblings.

María leaves behind her home, her family and her lost love José Aguilar (Carlos Serrano) who promised to come back from Germany years ago to marry her. After not hearing from him for years, María has lost all hope that he'll ever return.

However, María is unaware that her wedding to elderly landowner Ramón Cervantes (Juanjo Puigcorbé) will be by proxy and that she is actually marrying his only nephew Manuel (Unax Ugalde), who has no idea that his uncle has just set him a trap.

In La Mancha, María's world is turned upside down. Initially, she is met with disdain from the peasants and day laborers who are cautious about the young landlord's new wife — but her biggest contender is her tormented husband Manuel.

Before they can consummate their marriage, her former lover José comes back into María's life and he will do anything to get María back.

Between Lands cast

Here is the cast of Between Lands and the characters they're playing...

Megan Montaner as María Rodríguez — Hairdresser María gave up her dreams of moving to Germany with boyfriend José to look after her family. María is a woman years ahead of her time: responsible, protective, brave, and determined. She was raised to be selfless and devoted to her family. María is later forced to choose between two men who have had an impact on her.

Unax Ugalde as Manuel — Manuel is María’s husband by arranged marriage. He is also Ramón’s nephew and Nicolás’ father. Manuel is troubled and furious that his wife, Llanos disappeared and has no idea how to look after his son. He seeks solace in housekeeper Justa’s arms, but he kicks her out of the house when he meets María.

Carlos Serrano as José Aguilar — José is María's first love who moved to Germany years ago. He is extroverted, attractive and has no qualms about getting his own way by exploiting other people's kindness. He will do anything to make María his and manipulates his way back into her life. He then schemes with José's scorned lover Justa to break up María’s marriage.

Juanjo Puigcorbé as Ramón Cervantes — Ramón is Manuel's uncle, who is a wealthy landowner from La Mancha and a ruthless male chauvinist. Raised in the harsh conditions of the countryside, he is devoid of feeling towards others and gets on better with animals than with people. Ramón is hellbent on protecting the land and his bloodline.

Begoña Maestre as Justa Martínez — Justa is the widow of the estate's caretaker, who has a secret affair with lonely José. She is the family's housekeeper and looks after Nicolás, who is afraid of her. María's arrival ruins Justa's relationship with Manuel and she resorts to desperate measures to make María go away.

Inma Pérez-Quiros as Sagrario — Sagrario is María's sick mother, who has never gotten over her husband’s death and has been depressed ever since. She has a hernia and can't do many household chores, so her eldest daughter María has taken the responsibility of being the head of the family.

Mateo Medina as Guillermo — Guillermo is María's brother, who constantly frets over her fate. He wants to help support the family, but María won't let him.

Magdalena Tejado as Luisa — Luisa is Maria's younger sister. Determined daydreamer Luisa wants to become an actress and live a better life. She hates the thought of marrying out of obligation, but is grateful when María makes the sacrifice to have an arranged marriage.

Inma Cuevas as Pepita Trocal — Pepita shares four children with husband Sancho, who runs the tavern at Atienza. The lively soap opera fan is strong enough to handle her tough husband and becomes friends with María.

Clara Garrido as Claudia Barea — Claudia is a day laborer and the orphaned daughter of an unwed mother. She is a rebellious fighter determined to help those in need and hates the Cervantes family, even though she has a lot in common with her enemy Ramón. At first, Claudia dislikes María because she’s the landowner’s wife, but they gradually warm to each other.

Llorenç Gonzalez as Gabriel Exposito — Gabi is Claudia's boyfriend, who is head over heels in love with her. He works in a factory near the village and is active in the resistant movement against the regime. Although he grew up in poverty and was raised by his grandfather who could barely support him, Gabi has mastered all sorts of trades and knows how to handle explosives and dynamite, which will prove to be useful.

Is there a trailer for Between Lands?

You can watch the Spanish trailer below, but there is also a clip on Netflix which you can watch here which has English subtitles.