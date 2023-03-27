Blue Lights cast: Who's who in the Irish police drama

By Martin Shore
published

Meet the stars that make up the Blue Lights cast.

Grace (Sian Brooke) and Stevie (Martin McCann) armed with guns in Blue Lights
Here's who you'll be seeing in BBC drama, Blue Lights. (Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Blue Lights is a BBC crime drama from Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson that introduces us to three rookie police officers working in Belfast.

Our three rookies are currently serving their probationary period with the PSNI, and the odds are that at least one won't make it. If they buckle under that pressure, there's no way they'll make it. 

Plus, they're also grappling with being an officer in Belfast, which means they may be forced to hide their day jobs from their family and friends and might cross paths with people who would see them dead just because they're in uniform. Who can they really trust? 

The Blue Lights cast features a range of big stars. Read on to find a little more about the main characters, and where else you might have seen the other stars. 

Blue Lights cast: Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis

Grace (Sian Brooke) in uniform in Blue Lights

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Siân Brooke plays Grace Ellis, one of the new recruits. She’s just changed careers from social worker to police officer, and wants to make a positive impact. She’s also juggling being a single mother to her 17-year-old son.

Where else have you seen Siân Brooke? Siân Brooke was recently seen in House of the Dragon, No Return, Trying, Guilt, Stephen, Sherlock and Doctor Foster.  

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

Annie (Katherine Devlin) in uniform sitting on the stairs in Blue Lights

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Katherine Devlin plays Annie Conlon. She describes her as "a very impulsive character" who is both fiery and passionate but also sensitive and soft-centered. She's struggling with the fact that her chosen career may well mean that she's going to have to say goodbye to everything she's known so far. 

Where else have you seen Annie Conlon? Conlon has also appeared in The Dig and Vikings. 

Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster

Tommy (Nathan Braniff) in uniform in Blue Lights

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Nathan Braniff plays our third recruit, Tommy Foster, a rookie desperate to prove he's got the right stuff, even though he's not exactly the best at the practical side of frontline policing. He's being mentored by Gerry, who is helping him conquer his nerves and develop more confidence in himself and his ability to do the job.

Blue Lights is Nathan's first major credit.

Martin McCann as Stevie Neil

Stevie Neil (Martin McCann) in uniform in a police car in Blue Lights

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Martin McCann plays Stevie Neil. Described as a bit of a lone wolf and someone who wants to keep his private life private. He takes Grace under his wing, and is surpsied when she begins to affect his outlook on what working for the PSNI really means. 

Where else have you seen Martin McCann? Aside from Blue Lights, McCann has also featured in The Survivalist, Marcella, Wolf, Temple, Death and Nightingales, The Frankenstein Chronicles and Vera, among others.

Richard Dormer as Gerry Cliff

Gerry Cliff (Richard Dormer) smiling in Blue Lights

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Richard Dormer plays Gerry Cliff, Tommy's easygoing mentor. He's a veteran of the job and is the joker who helps provide the humour that keeps everyone ticking over at work, though he's also not afraid to go against the rules to get the job done.

Where else have you seen Richard Dormer? Dormer is likely best known as Beric Dondarrion from Game of Thrones, though he's also had roles in projects like COBRA, The Watch, Fortitude, Rellik, '71, and Hidden.

Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally 

Helen McNally (Joanne Crawford) and Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) in a police car in Blue Lights

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Joanne Crawford is on hand as PS Helen McNally. Although she's tough on the probationers, she's a good mentor to Annie and the rest of the squad and is determined to find the right path for them, as she gives her all to the job. 

Where else have you seen Joanne Crawford? Crawford has had roles in Ballywalter, Sacrifice, Line of Duty, Stumbling, Resistance, Counsel, and Mammal. 

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

Sandra Cliff (Andi Osho) at her computer in Blue Lights

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Andi Osho also features as Sandra Cliff. She's Gerry's wife and also works at the station as the main custody sergeant (the hub of the station).

Where else have you seen Andi Osho? Whilst you might know Andi Osho from stand-up comedy, she's also an actor and has featured in Stay Close, Line of Duty, The Sandman, Breeders and I May Destroy You, among others. 

Who else is in the Blue Lights cast?

There are plenty more stars who crop up in the Blue Lights cast. Along with the above names, the show also features:  

  • Hannah McClean as Jen Robinson
  • John Lynch as James McIntyre
  • Matthew Carver as Cal Ellis
  • Michael Shea as Mo McIntyre
  • Abigail McGibbon as Tina McIntyre
  • Valene Kane as Angela Mackle
  • Dan Whyte O’Hard as Gordy Mackle
  • Nabil Elouahabi as Joseph 

Blue Lights airs weekly at 9 pm on Mondays on BBC One. You can stream the full series now on BBC iPlayer. And for more shows to enjoy, check out our guide to the best BBC dramas you should be streaming right now.

Martin Shore
Martin Shore
Staff Writer at WhatToWatch.com

Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows. 

Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.