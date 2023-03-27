Blue Lights cast: Who's who in the Irish police drama

Blue Lights is a BBC crime drama from Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson that introduces us to three rookie police officers working in Belfast.

Our three rookies are currently serving their probationary period with the PSNI, and the odds are that at least one won't make it. If they buckle under that pressure, there's no way they'll make it.

Plus, they're also grappling with being an officer in Belfast, which means they may be forced to hide their day jobs from their family and friends and might cross paths with people who would see them dead just because they're in uniform. Who can they really trust?

The Blue Lights cast features a range of big stars. Read on to find a little more about the main characters, and where else you might have seen the other stars.

Blue Lights cast: Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Siân Brooke plays Grace Ellis, one of the new recruits. She’s just changed careers from social worker to police officer, and wants to make a positive impact. She’s also juggling being a single mother to her 17-year-old son.

Where else have you seen Siân Brooke? Siân Brooke was recently seen in House of the Dragon, No Return, Trying, Guilt, Stephen, Sherlock and Doctor Foster.

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Katherine Devlin plays Annie Conlon. She describes her as "a very impulsive character" who is both fiery and passionate but also sensitive and soft-centered. She's struggling with the fact that her chosen career may well mean that she's going to have to say goodbye to everything she's known so far.

Where else have you seen Annie Conlon? Conlon has also appeared in The Dig and Vikings.

Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Nathan Braniff plays our third recruit, Tommy Foster, a rookie desperate to prove he's got the right stuff, even though he's not exactly the best at the practical side of frontline policing. He's being mentored by Gerry, who is helping him conquer his nerves and develop more confidence in himself and his ability to do the job.

Blue Lights is Nathan's first major credit.

Martin McCann as Stevie Neil

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Martin McCann plays Stevie Neil. Described as a bit of a lone wolf and someone who wants to keep his private life private. He takes Grace under his wing, and is surpsied when she begins to affect his outlook on what working for the PSNI really means.

Where else have you seen Martin McCann? Aside from Blue Lights, McCann has also featured in The Survivalist, Marcella, Wolf, Temple, Death and Nightingales, The Frankenstein Chronicles and Vera, among others.

Richard Dormer as Gerry Cliff

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Richard Dormer plays Gerry Cliff, Tommy's easygoing mentor. He's a veteran of the job and is the joker who helps provide the humour that keeps everyone ticking over at work, though he's also not afraid to go against the rules to get the job done.

Where else have you seen Richard Dormer? Dormer is likely best known as Beric Dondarrion from Game of Thrones, though he's also had roles in projects like COBRA, The Watch, Fortitude, Rellik, '71, and Hidden.

Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Joanne Crawford is on hand as PS Helen McNally. Although she's tough on the probationers, she's a good mentor to Annie and the rest of the squad and is determined to find the right path for them, as she gives her all to the job.

Where else have you seen Joanne Crawford? Crawford has had roles in Ballywalter, Sacrifice, Line of Duty, Stumbling, Resistance, Counsel, and Mammal.

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

(Image credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Andi Osho also features as Sandra Cliff. She's Gerry's wife and also works at the station as the main custody sergeant (the hub of the station).

Where else have you seen Andi Osho? Whilst you might know Andi Osho from stand-up comedy, she's also an actor and has featured in Stay Close, Line of Duty, The Sandman, Breeders and I May Destroy You, among others.

Who else is in the Blue Lights cast?

There are plenty more stars who crop up in the Blue Lights cast. Along with the above names, the show also features:

Hannah McClean as Jen Robinson

John Lynch as James McIntyre

Matthew Carver as Cal Ellis

Michael Shea as Mo McIntyre

Abigail McGibbon as Tina McIntyre

Valene Kane as Angela Mackle

Dan Whyte O’Hard as Gordy Mackle

Nabil Elouahabi as Joseph

Blue Lights airs weekly at 9 pm on Mondays on BBC One. You can stream the full series now on BBC iPlayer. And for more shows to enjoy, check out our guide to the best BBC dramas you should be streaming right now.