Criminal Code cast: who's who in the crime thriller

Criminal Code is a Brazilian crime thriller that's now streaming on Netflix.

The eight-part series is a story based in part on real-life crimes that have never been told before. Criminal Code introduces us to officers from the Foz do Iguaçu police station in Brazil as they tackle a robbery of an insurance company in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay which is on an unprecedented scale.

Their investigation seems them following a trail of DNA samples collected as they try to track the perpetrators down. But as they close in, the team discovers a connecting thread that links the robbery with other recent crimes and hints at collaboration between criminal gangs from both Brazil and Paraguay. Before long, the team recognizes that this could well be the single largest investigation into property theft in the history of Brazil.

Who's who in the Criminal Code cast

Maeve Jinkings as Suellen

Suellen (Maeve Jinkings) and Benício. (Image credit: Guilherme Leporace & Alisson Louback/Netflix)

Maeve Jinkings plays Suellen. Suellen is keen to head back into the field after being away on maternity leave and asks to be partnered up with Benício, and the pair quickly get to work tracking gang activity.

Where else have you seen Maeve Jinkings? Some of Jinkings' notable roles include parts in Neighbouring Sounds, Love, Plastic and Noise, Toll, Heartless, Os Outros, The Tower, Land of the Strong, Lama dos Dias and Neon Bull.

Rômulo Braga as Benício

Benício (right, front). (Image credit: Guilherme Leporace & Alisson Louback/Netflix)

Rômulo Braga plays Benício, a police officer with a personal vendetta to crack the case: he's convinced one of the robbers is responsible for the death of his partner, and he is dead-set on bringing them to justice.

Where else have you seen Rômulo Braga? Braga has also appeared in Rota 66, Jailers, Sol, Elon Doesn't Believe in Death, Blue Blood, Irmãos Freitas, and Aruanas, among other projects.

Thomás Aquino as Soulless

(Image credit: Guilherme Leporace & Alisson Louback/Netflix)

Thomás Aquino plays "Soulless", a notorious gang member affiliated with the organization who carried out the robbery. In the first episode, he's brought in as a suspect and interrogated, but they're forced to release him... just before he's recognized by an undercover officer.

Where else have you seen Thomás Aquino? Along with Criminal Code, Thomás Aquino has starred in Os Outros, Toll, September Mornings, Insânia Kissing Game, Sons & Drinks, The Awakener, Bacurau, Private Desert and All the Dead Ones.

Pedro Caetano as Rossi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Pedro Caetano plays Rossi, an officer who is placed in charge of confronting gang activity after Director Wladimir heads off to Brasília. Although the higher-ups deem it a federal case at the outset, Rossi is determined that his officers are capable of handling everything, and he soon adopts an unorthodox approach to capturing the robbers.

Where else have you seen Pedro Caetano? Caetano has also starred in Vicky e a Musa, Verdict, The Chosen One, Desjuntados, Sem Fôlego, Distrito 666 and Good Morning, Verônica.

Who else stars in Criminal Code?

In addition to the above stars, the Criminal Code cast also includes:

Alex Nader as Isaac

Tiago Real as Director Wladimir

Guilherme Silva as Moreira

Giovanni de Lorenzi as Yuri

Thiago Brianti as Guilherme

Criminal Code is now streaming on Netflix.