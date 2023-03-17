Dance 100 cast: meet the choreographers and host

Dance 100 is an extraordinary street dance competition that sees eight successful dancers create jaw dropping routines in the hopes to become the next superstar choreographer.

As they compete to win the $100,000 prize money, they must showcase their routines using a group of the world's best dancers known as the Dance 100. The contestants must choreograph, teach and perform mind blowing group performances that will impress the judges — who are also their own dancers.

Hosted by Peloton instructor Ally Love, let's meet the choreographers and host all hoping to become the next best choreographer...

Meet the Dance 100 choreographers

Keenan Cooks

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Keenan is a NYC based dancer, dance instructor and choreographer from Boston. He's worked with music industry legends including Cardi B, J. Lo, Kelly Rowland, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and more.

He shared that his dancing style is a combination of “raw, full-out energy.”

Brandi Chun

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Brandi is from Hawaii who began dancing at three years old. She's a dancer, choreographer and dance teacher who's taught at top dance school Millennium Dance Complex.

She's also performed with Cirque du Soleil and celebrity sibling dancers Julianne and Derek Hough who both appeared as professionals on Dancing with the Stars.

Rudy Garcia

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Rudy is a dancer, choreographer and instructor who hails from Miami. He teaches at Naughty Girl Fitness and although Rudy admits that he's shy off the dancefloor, he brings his Miami energy into his routines.

Janick Arseneau

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Janick, who is a dancer and choreographer based in Montreal, runs a commercial dance training program. She’s performed on So You Think You Can Dance Canada and America’s Best Dance Crew, as well as appeared in movies Mirror Mirror, Step Up: All In and Make Your Move.

Janick is eager to use her choreographies to disrupt the gender standards she’s come up against in her career.

Rex Kline

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

LA-based dance instructor Rex has danced with Playground LA and Millennium Dance Complex. Dance 100 is his first choreography gig and he loves to subvert expectations in life with his dancing. He's also keen to show everyone that they don’t need to conform to fit in.

Celine Edmondson

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Celine is the co-captain of the Brooklyn Nets dance team, the Brooklynettes and is a faculty member at elite dance studio Steps on Broadway. Celine has performed with a star-studded client base such as Lil’ Kim, Maluma, Blackpink, Meghan Trainor and DJ Khaled. She said that she's waited her whole life for this opportunity and isn't afraid of the competition.

Max Pham

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Max was born in Texas and raised in Idaho, but moved to LA to pursue his dreams. He already has a hefty dancing resume — performing alongside the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake and Rosalía.

He's also performed at the most prestigious events and award shows including the Superbowl, the Grammys and the Billboard Music Awards. Max likes to bring positivity to everything he does and wants to demonstrate this through his dancing.

Akira Armstrong

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Akira has been a dancer since she was 8 and has gone on to accomplish huge successes in life. The Bronx-based entrepreneur is a dance instructor, choreographer, actor, model, host and founder of Pretty Big Movement. She's starred in two Beyoncé music videos and wants to overhaul the narrative about body standards in the industry.

Meet the Dance 100 host

Ally Love

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Popular Peloton instructor Ally Love will be hosting Dance 100. She's the founder and CEO of clothing and events brand Love Squad, a host for the Brooklyn Nets and also hosts the podcast Courtside Conversation.

Ally was also a dancer for the New York Knicks and told E!News (opens in new tab): "Coming from a dance background, I'm so excited to host a competition series that focuses on the artistry and skill of the best dancers and choreographers in the world.

"The experience of watching these contestants grow and surprise themselves week by week was unparalleled and I can't wait for everyone to experience their talent!"