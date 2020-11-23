Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020: plot, pictures, cast as the Daleks return!

The Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020 will see Jodie Whittaker return as the 13th Time Lord — and there’s going to be Daleks!

Fans will also be delighted to hear that filming on a new series has kicked off, with the new episodes due to be screened next year. Here’s everything we know so far about the Christmas episode, which is titled "Revolution of the Daleks."

The Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020 - when is it on?

The Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020 is expected to be shown on BBC1 on Christmas Day, however, that is still to be confirmed. And there is a possibility it could instead go out on New Year’s Day. The BBC will confirm its Christmas TV schedule in December.

What happens in Revolution of the Daleks?

The gang gather around the table to decide how to defeat the Daleks without the Doctor. (Image credit: BBC)

The Christmas episode will pick up the story from where the last series finished. The Doctor had been locked away in an eternal prison, which appears impossible to escape from. A first look picture from the episode shows the Doctor chalking off time. Perhaps the Doctor will need to regenerate in order to escape from the prison?

Meanwhile, her companions Yaz (played by Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) do their best to carry on their lives without her. But then they discover that the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies the Daleks are about to strike. How can they fight the Daleks without the Doctor? Are the Daleks about to triumph?

Teasing the storyline, Bradley Walsh has said: “How do we, as a three, save mankind? Talk about being thrown in at the deep end.”

Are there any guest stars in the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020?

None have been officially announced yet, but watch this space!

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. We will update this story when one drops.