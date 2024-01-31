Domino Day episode 1 recap: Who is Domino?

Domino Day is a dark supernatural drama set in Manchester, which follows the titular character as she navigates life as a twenty-something, spending a lot of time on dating apps.

But, Domino is hiding a secret. She is a modern-day witch and she isn't looking for love, she's looking to hunt. She wants to target the city’s unsavory bachelors and fiercely suck the energy out of them.

Despite having all these powers, she's feeling quite isolated and is desperate to find a community similar to her, to help her understand more about herself.

However, a coven of witches is hot on her heels, watching her every move and determined to stop her before she destroys everyone and everything around her, so she may have gotten more than she bargained for.

But what happened in the first episode? Here's what you need to know...

Witchy Business

The episode opens with Domino dressed up in a local nightclub, where the bartender offers her a drink on the house saying that it looked like she had been stood up. He asks her which app she used, and the two strike up a conversation.

The bartender tells her that he is also on dating apps but had a bad experience recently, and noticed she has been to this club before. When asked why she swiped right on the guy who stood her up, she claims she liked his smile and arms. The bartender flirts with her and tells her he was "a fool" to stand her up.

Eventually, Domino's date arrives claiming he was stuck in traffic. He orders a drink for her without asking what she wants and throws notes at the bartender, not making the best first impression.

The scene cuts to them having a drink where the date is slagging off the clients he works for, and when Domino claims she's a nail technician he makes a derogatory comment about women's looks. He then makes a move on her, and the light on the table beside Domino flickers.

She asks if he wants to get out of there and he agrees, but she is being watched by a mysterious woman who follows them both out of the bar. They go back to his house and he pours her another glass of wine on arrival.

It isn't long before they end up in his bedroom and he forces himself on her despite her protests, asking if he'd slow things down. Domino soon gets the upper hand and flips him over, using her abilities to drain the energy out of him. Outside the apartment on ground level, the mysterious woman watches as lights flicker.

We learn that Domino didn't kill him and he will survive, as she casts a spell on him forcing him to forget who she is, before blocking his profile on the app.

The next day, the woman meets with another, and it is revealed they are both witches. They are concerned about Domino as they don't know who she is and she doesn't belong to any of the covens they're linked to. Her aura is also described as being "dark and chaotic", and they worry about what the Elders will make of her.

Domino shows up to work, revealing that she's a barista and not a nail technician as she'd claimed to her date. Speaking of, he wakes up the next morning to an angry coworker asking where he is, and we learn his name is Jason.

Jason's coworker asks him about the date and he's confused, having had his memory wiped. He checks his security cameras and sees the moment Domino attacks him, so he has proof of what she did but has no idea who she is.

There's a coven hot on Domino's trail. (Image credit: BBC)

While handing out flyers for work, Domino stops by a shop where she asks the owner if he can open a grimoire that her friend Silas had. Realising she is a witch, he says it will take some strong magic but he can probably get the book open. She says she doesn't have it on her but will bring it tomorrow.

Jason arrives at a pub where his work friends are, looking disheveled in a hoodie while they're all in their suits. He grabs his colleague's phone and scrolls through it trying to look for information about Domino, as he can't remember anything.

Meanwhile, the coven of witches breaks into Domino's place and takes some of her hair to use on a spell. They discover the aforementioned grimoire, expressing concern that she has one that doesn't belong to her. When they try to read it, it's blank, and they wonder if she's charmed it.

They're interrupted when Domino comes home and they cast an invisibility spell to hide from her. When she goes to the bathroom, they reappear and get out of there, noticing a notification on her phone that says she has another date at a bowling alley.

Back at the pub, Jason keeps scrolling through his mate's phone and finds Domino's profile, recognizing her face from his security cameras. We then cut to the bowling alley where Domino prepares to meet another potential victim.

When he arrives, we realize it's the bartender from earlier in the episode. We learn that his name is Leon. Their date goes very well and Domino tells him the truth about where she works, so it's clear there's some trust already.

The witches from the coven are also at the alley and use Domino's stolen hair to speak with her telepathically, which throws her off during her conversation with Leon. They are unable to get a response as the hair sets on fire, and Domino runs out saying she needs some air.

Leon follows her and she apologizes, saying that it was "embarrassing" and she doesn't know what happened but he soothes her and they kiss.

Back with the other witches, the group concludes that she's got a bad aura but she's likely "scared too", and decides to regroup to discuss Domino further. Meanwhile, Domino has gone back to Leon's.

Whilst there, Domino gets a nosebleed and rushes off to the bathroom where she freaks out, looking in the mirror. She panics, saying "This can't be happening already".

She goes back into Leon's main room where he tries to initiate sex, but she attacks him as she did to Jason, draining his energy. After realizing what she did, she begins to cry and tries to cast a spell on him similar to Jason's making him remember the date but not what happened afterward.

Domino goes to Jason's and demands that he hand over the video of them, having realized she's been caught, but he wants an explanation about what happened that night. She lies and says he passed out, and she thought he was having a seizure. She accuses him of drinking too much and that he probably forgot.

Jason denies this, saying he knows he wasn't drunk, accusing her of drugging him. Domino asks what he wants from her, and he asks her to get on her knees and beg, using it as an opportunity to manipulate her.

Desperate, she does as he asks and he threatens to upload it to social media so everyone can see what she did. She gets up and tries to storm out but he attempts to choke her, and she breaks down, unleashing the full force of her power.

The lights in his apartment flicker and she uses telekinesis to levitate him, before making him evaporate. She leaves behind some sort of portal, and out climbs Silas, the man whose grimoire she has. We see he has a matching snake tattoo, the same as Domino's.