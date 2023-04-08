Domino Day: cast, plot and all about the new supernatural drama

Domino Day is a supernatural drama coming to BBC3 and BBCiPlayer which features Adult Material star Siena Kelly playing a witch with the power to destroy everything, particularly bad men. She stars as the titular Domino Day, a young woman with extraordinary powers, and is joined by an exciting cast, including Poppy Lee Friar, Babirye Bukilwa and Alisha Bailey.

The series, which is set in Manchester in the UK, has been created by Gangs of London’s Lauren Sequeira, so you can expect lots of power struggles and gritty drama.

So here’s everything you need to know about BBC3's spooky new show Domino Day…

Domino Day is a six-part series will be shown on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer. There’s no release date yet, as filming is still taking place in and around Manchester, but as soon as one is confirmed we’ll notify you on this page.

Domino Day plot

The six-part series follows Domino Day (Siena Kelly) who spends her time on dating apps. But she isn’t looking for love, she’s swiping to hunt. Aware of her impressive but terrifying powers, Domino is desperate to find a community that can help her understand who she truly is. But what she doesn’t know is there’s a coven of witches hot on her heels, watching her every move and determined to stop her before she destroys everyone and everything around her. Then, a dangerous figure from Domino’s past returns. Will that lead to a new start for them all or a final showdown?

Domino Day cast — Siena Kelly as Domino

Siena Kelly plays witch Domino who feels compelled to feed off the energy of others. Siena's previously starred in Adult Material and Hit & Run and played Michelle in the 2019 Sky series Temple. She also starred in the ITV miniseries Vanity Fair.

Siena Kelly plays witch Domino Day. (Image credit: Getty)

Domino Day also stars Poppy Lee Friar (Life and Death In the Warehouse, Ackley Bridge, In My Skin) who is part of the witches Coven alongside Babirye Bukilwa (We Hunt Together), Alisha Bailey (Call the Midwife, Strike) and Molly Harris (Industry, Monsoon) as the Coven.

Sam Howard-Sneyd (Clarity and Chaos, The Children), Percelle Ascott (The Innocents, I Came By), Christopher Jeffers (Rocketman, Coronation Street), Jonah Rzeskiewicz (Death on the Nile, The Dig) Maimuna Memon (Sherwood, Lazarus) and Kris Hitchen round out the cast.

Poppy Lee Friar as Alys in Life & Death In The Warehouse. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Domino Day?

There's no trailer yet for Domino Day but if the BBC releases one, we’ll post it on here.

Behind the scenes and more on Domino Day

Filming began on Domino Day on location in Manchester in March 2023. Domino Day is executive produced by Lucy Richer and Ayela Butt for the BBC, Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge Productions and writer/creator Lauren Sequeira. Some episodes have been written by Charlene James and Haleema Mirza.

