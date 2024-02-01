Domino Day episode 2 recap: Domino meets the coven

Domino Day episode 2 picks up right after the events of the pilot, which saw the titular character accidentally killing a man after he attacked her.

Throughout the first episode, we learned that Domino was a powerful witch that consumed the energy of humans, and she usually targeted unsavoury men she found on dating apps.

Unfortunately for Domino, her urge got the better of her and she ended up attacking Leon, a kind bartender who she went out on a very nice date with. If that wasn't bad enough, she's just opened a portal that simultaneously seemed to kill Jason and summon Silas.

Meanwhile, a coven of witches has grown suspicious of Domino and are trying to figure out how to deal with her. So there's a lot going on!

But what happened in episode 2? Here's everything you need to know...

The coven intervenes

This episode picks up with Domino frantically deleting all footage from the security camera, wiping away evidence that she was ever in Jason's apartment. One of the witches from the coven breaks in and finds her, leading her out of there.

Outside, she reveals that her coven has been watching Domino, and that they are trying to understand who she is. Domino laughs and says that "they'd better get behind her", as there's a lot even she doesn't know about yourself.

The witch admits the coven know she's been harming humans, but they also know that she doesn't want to. She says she can sense Domino's aura is full of conflict and that she wants to help. She asks why Domino was at the apartment, and she lies, saying she went to confront Jason but he wasn't there.

After Domino storms away from the witch, who claimed she was trying to help her, she desperately scrolls through her dating app trying to find another human to latch onto. She spots a group of drunk, rowdy men and goes after them.

She finds a target and they end up in one of the bathrooms and she takes his life force, before fetching another one and doing the same thing. This is the first time we've seen her drain two people in quick succession, and it's looking like she's becoming unstable.

As she goes to leave, the friends of the first man she drained spot her and accuse her of dealing drugs, as they found their friend unconscious. Security tries to restrain her and she lashes out, using magic to push one of them back, knocking into a tray of drinks.

Some of the other witches from the coven address her by name, much like the first one she encountered, and they tell her to get out of there as quickly as possible so she flees the scene.

The next morning, Domino gets a voice note from Leon who tells her that he "crashed" and that he had "the best date", expressing a desire to see her again. She realizes that the spell worked and he remembered the good parts, but not her feeding from him.

The witches head to Jason's apartment where they investigate what Domino did, noticing a mark on the floor that was caused by the portal she created. None of them recognise the magic used by Domino, and continue to be considered about her.

Domino heads to see Leon and convinces him that he was "wasted" and didn't remember anything. She brings him a drink that she swears is a great hangover cure, and he tells her she looks great and is "glowing". Domino is relieved he has no memory of what happened and they agree to go out again.

One of the witches, who we learn is called Sammie, arrives at Domino's workplace asking to speak with her. She tells her that her coven really wants to meet her, and offers her the chance for them to help her. Sammie assures her the Elders do not know about her, and it's best they keep it that way given her current record.

Sammie adds that she understands it's hard for a witch to be alone, and that the coven leader Kat wants to make a safe space for her. She declines, saying she's got Cal, the magic shop owner but Sammie warns her that he's "in the pocket of the Elders" and she should be careful. Giving in, Domino agrees to meet with Kat.

Silas is back on the scene. (Image credit: BBC)

At the coven, Sammie introduces Domino to Kat, as well as Jules and Geri. Kat apologies for all the snooping and admits it's rare for an unknown witch to be in town. She asks about Domino's coven, and she says she doesn't have one and that it used to be just her and Silas, who is revealed to be her ex.

Kat gives her a grilling for not following the rules, saying that it is forbidden to use magic in public, and on humans without their consent. Domino says she doesn't want to keep doing what she's doing, insisting she wants to find another way.

Domino explains that one day her nose started bleeding and she started to feel really weak, but before she can finish her story, Kat casts a spell and summons two mysterious figures who possess her, explaining that she has dark magic.

As a result, Domino feels violated and tells them to leave her alone if they aren't going to help her, and the rest of the coven are angry at Kat's decision, especially Sammie.

Geri confronts Kat about her past, revealing she used to be an Obeah witch which is a magic outlawed by Elders centuries ago. Kat argues that her ancestors contacted her, but Geri is angry with the decision and says she hopes she knows what she's doing.

Domino goes to Cal's magic shop where she hopes to open the grimoire, while Kat simultaneously tries to call on her Obeah ancestors again. The grimoire is opened and Domino goes through it, learning that she is a powerful witch who "always needs to feed".

Kat also learns that Domino's witch type has a hunger that can never be satisfied, and at the shop, Cal tells Domino that she's a Lamia, who Elders wiped out ages ago much like they did with the Obeahs.

Cal becomes aggressive and accuses Domino of being a "parasite" and a "monster", saying she'll always need to consume people's life force and it'll never stop. He slowly backs out of the room and Domino realises he's trapped her, as he casts a spell sealing her in there.

We learn that Domino did the same thing to Silas that she did to Jason, hence why they exchanged places and Silas is now free. Motivated by rage, Domino's power grows and she manages to break free from Cal's spell, attacking him, but she is stopped by Sammie who managed to track her down.

Sammie approaches her and Domino begs for her to make it stop. Cal offers to sell her to the Elders and is shut down by Sammie. Domino pushes Sammie's coven away and tells them to stay away from her, while Kat continues to convene with her ancestors.

Domino goes to Leon and tells him that she's not a good person to be around, and tells him she needs to be alone. Leon lets her go, and Domino finally comes face to face with Silas again when the episode ends.