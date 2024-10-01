Exclusive: All Creatures star Callum Woodhouse: 'I'd like Tristan to settle down like James with a lovely girl'

All Creatures Great and Small has not felt the same without Tristan Farnon causing a rumpus at Skeldale House, but now the laidback, fun-loving vet is making a very welcome comeback.

The third episode of the period drama’s fifth run, which airs on Channel 5 in the UK, and will be on PBS Masterpiece in the US next year, sees Tristan, played by Callum Woodhouse, come home from the front where he has been serving with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. But how will his loving but perpetually grouchy brother Siegfried (Samuel West) react?

WhattoWatch.com joined Callum Woodhouse for an exclusive interview about his big return to All Creatures Great and Small…

All Creatures Great and Small fans have always really enjoyed watching Tristan’s antics. What reaction have you had to the news that he would be coming back?

“When I put up a social media post about it, the reaction was so nice. People have missed Tris, he's such a loved character. And for me, playing Tristan, his positivity bleeds into your own life, so it was nice being him again. We should all be more Tristan! His going to war tied in with me wanting to do other projects and I’ve made a couple of horror films, but it was always on the cards he’d be back. And I loved returning to our family unit on set."

Tell us about his return...

“I can’t give much away, but the first scene is fantastic! He’s been working with animals in the RAVC, so he's not been on the frontline every day, but he’s seen his share of horrors. And now he’s taking on more responsibility because he’s back to train new recruits, so while the silly side of him’s still there, he has more of an authoritative role.”

Did it take you long to get back into character?

“There was nervous energy on the first day. But by lunchtime, it felt like I hadn’t been away. I had that when I was in The Durrells too, and we came back to that. You think, ‘How did I play this character?’ Then, when the cameras roll, Tristan appears out of nowhere. Wearing his tank tops again helps!”

Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) is welcomed home by brother Siegfried (Samuel West) in All Creatures Great and Small. (Image credit: Channel 5)

But what’s his army uniform like to wear?

“I’ve no idea how people fought in those uniforms, I couldn't raise my arms above my shoulders. But it was good wearing it, it makes you feel the part. Once we got to the summer months, though, I was annoyed, because it has layers of very thick wool!”

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And how did you find his new moustache?!

“That was my own, but the colour wasn’t impressive, so they dyed it! I don't know if I'll grow one back in a hurry!”

Siegfried is pleased Tristan’s home and promises to be kinder to him. Can he stick to that?

“That doesn’t last an episode! But they've an understanding now, because Siegfried served in the Great War, and Tristan’s done similar. We have an amazing scene later in the series where they get drunk! That was fun to film in the Dales, I’d missed those locations.”

Siegfried (Samuel West) and Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) team up to help a sick goat owned by grumpy Farmer Biggins (Nicholas Asbury). (Image credit: Channel 5)

In episode 3, Siegfried and Tristan also deal with a sick goat and her difficult owner Mr Biggins (Alma’s Not Normal’s Nicholas Asbury), don’t they?

“Siegfried and Tristan butt heads because Tristan is likening everything back to his time in Africa, and Siegfried’s annoyed, but maybe they’ll come together and get one over on the farmer…”

What other animals does Tristan encounter in this series?

“There was a snake, which is my one phobia. I’m not cured, but I'm halfway there! I also have scenes with Hamish, the dog belonging to Carmody [James Anthony-Rose], who’s sweet.”

How does Tristan take to Carmody?

“He's put out that someone else has his bedroom and Carmody is peculiar – Tristan doesn’t get him! But they come to an understanding too, and Tristan finds Carmody funny. There are great scenes with me and Jamie, who’s wonderful.”

Will we see more of Tristan and James’ (Nicholas Ralph) friendship too?

“Oh, that’s magic, and Nicholas Ralph and I have that off screen as well. Now James is a dad though, Tristan misses his drinking buddy! But Tristan’s a good uncle to baby Jimmy, and I got on well with the babies playing him. One loved me, I was the baby whisperer!”

Baby Jimmy's christening brings everyone together. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Was Jimmy’s christening fun to film?

“Yes, it was shot where we filmed the wedding [in season three] of James and Helen [Rachel Shenton]. Like the station, you completely believe it’s what the church would have looked like in the 1940s.”

What would you like to see happen to Tristan in the next season, which has already been commissioned?

“I’d like him to settle down like James with a lovely girl. But one of my favorite things is his relationship with Siegfried, which evolves each season. The more that does, the better. Working with Sam’s incredible. He’s as eccentric as Siegfried but less grumpy! When he talks passionately about his love of bird-watching, he gets you so interested. He’s amazing.”

All Creatures Great and Small continues on Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5 and will also stream on My5. It will air in the US on PBS Masterpiece in the new year.