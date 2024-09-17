All Creatures' Callum Woodhouse teases Tristan/Siegfried clash in new series

Callum Woodhouse has teased how his returning character Tristan Farnon will clash with his brother Siegfried in All Creatures Great and Small season 5.

The 30-year-old star was missing from the last series as Tristan headed abroad as part of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps to help with the war effort.

But Tristan will be seen returning to Yorkshire during the new series and he's less than impressed to find trainee vet Richard Carmoody (James Anthony-Rose) has taken his bed at Skeldale house. Furthermore, Tristan is angry that Siegfried is putting a lot of kind effort into helping young Carmoody — something he believes Seigfried failed to do with him.

Siegfried is kinder to Carmody than his own brother (Image credit: Channel 5)

Talking about Tristan's relationship with Carmoody, he says: "You could not find two characters more dissimilar to each other than Carmody and Tristan. It's very similar to the way James and Tristan were in the first series; they don’t immediately get on. He’s similarly annoyed that Carmody has moved into Tristan’s old room and has his bed — he is very put out."

He adds that Tristan is annoyed at how well Siegfried (Samuel West) gets on with Carmoody.

"His nose is definitely put out of joint with that. There was something in series three about a young lad who comes in to do work experience that Tristan gets quite annoyed about because he feels like Siegfried is giving this lad the time and effort that he never really gave Tristan in his youth. And that’s maybe how he feels about Carmody now – he is showing interest in Carmody’s interests, which he doesn’t necessarily do with Tristan unless it's cricket or something. He definitely gets quite annoyed about that.

"But Tristan and Siegfried are on a much more even playing field now because they have both served, and they had their heart-to-heart at the end of series three, and they have covered a lot of ground. But it really does not take long for them to descend back into the typical brotherly relationship that they have of bickering – it’s almost like a married couple with the two of them. They love each other so deeply, but just can’t stop themselves from arguing and bickering with each other."

Tristan loves baby Jimmy (Image credit: Channel 5)

But one little person Tristan does get on with is baby Jimmy, whose parents are James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton).

"He becomes the favorite uncle very, very quickly. I've got some actually some really nice scenes with the baby, really fun scenes that are very typically Tristan, just being very funny with the baby — wanting to hold him and wanting to play with him and things like that. It was really sweet."

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 will return on Thursday, 19 September at 9 pm on Channel 5 and its streaming service My 5. Note that My5 also has the first four seasons available.