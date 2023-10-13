EXCLUSIVE: Coronation Street legend Thelma Barlow on stealing sweets from the Kabin with Barbara Knox

British telly wouldn’t be the same without the iconic soap that is Coronation Street. And Coronation Street wouldn’t be the same without the legendary character that is Rita Sullivan.

The nightclub singer turned queen of The Kabin has been a fixture on the cobbles for over 50 years, and actor Barbara Knox has drawn viewers in with mesmerising performances that can have us chortling one minute and wiping away tears the next. So to celebrate Barbara turning 90 last month, it seems only fitting that ITV1 is marking her special milestone with a one-off documentary.

Barbara Knox at 90 sees TV favourite and Weatherfield alumnus Bradley Walsh surprise his ex-colleague with a day to remember. There’s a trip down memory lane, plus a host of treats for the birthday girl, including a reunion with former co-star Thelma Barlow, who played Mavis Wilton, née Riley, from 1971 to 1997.

"I worked in theatre before Coronation Street – in those days, there were wonderful repertory companies which were a real training ground for actors," says Thelma, a sprightly 94, as she joins What To Watch for an exclusive interview. "In the early days of the Street, a lot of people came from rep, and Barbara was one of them.

"We recognised in each other that we had a lot of experience – you can tell when you meet people if they’re proper actors or not. We got together and did the work, and a friendship grew from that because we were together for a long time. We appreciated each other and respected each other… and we laughed a lot! We used to eat the sweets in The Kabin sometimes, particularly the Pontefract cakes!

"We’d talk between scenes, and I felt that Barbara was there for me, as Rita was for Mavis. If I had a problem, I could discuss it with her. She is a good listener, but she’s willing to not only listen but help you solve things. She’s a very kind person, and very positive in her thinking."

Rita and Mavis side by side in The Kabin. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Barbara, who was born on September 30, 1933 in the Lancashire mill town of Oldham with the surname Brothwood (Knox is the surname of her second husband, John), tells Bradley how trips to the cinema as a child, watching screen sirens such as Betty Grable and Carmen Miranda, left her awe-inspired.

She got involved in amateur theatre in her teens and, after leaving school at 15 and having a series of regular jobs, including as a Post Office telegraphist, she made her professional stage debut at the Oldham Coliseum Theatre in 1962 in a production of Ken Russell’s musical The Boyfriend.

Her first appearance in Corrie was on 2 December 1964, for a one-episode stint. But, in January 1972, after a string of TV appearances, she became a permanent fixture. The rest, as they say, is history.

Barbara is now the world’s longest-serving female TV soap star, her alter-ego boasting a colourful life during which she has had three husbands and two foster daughters as well as survived a brain tumour and narrowly avoided death by tram… Oh, and let’s not forget supped countless vodka and tonics at The Rovers.

"Barbara was born with talents, and was able to use those in the right way," says Thelma.

"She’s so true to her character, and she has always been such a pleasure to watch. I’m full of admiration for her work. She is so good and so sincere at what she does.

"I shall be raising a toast to her. Happy birthday, Barbara – keep well and be happy!"

Barbara Knox at 90 airs on Friday, October 13 at 9 pm on ITV1. You can catch up on the documentary after it has aired on ITVX.