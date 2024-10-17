EXCLUSIVE: Rivals star Alex Hassell on why playing iconic playboy Rupert Campbell-Black is such a big deal

Buckle up for a racy, rip-roaring Disney Plus adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s iconic novel, Rivals, which whisks us back to the 1980s, when deals were sealed in the boardroom and the bedroom in the heady world of regional television in the UK.

Based on the second novel in the Rutshire Chronicles series, Rivals is a deliciously British eight-part romp, which follows the long-simmering feud between power-hungry TV boss Lord Tony Baddingham (Doctor Who star David Tennant) and devilishly handsome showjumper-turned-Tory MP Rupert Campbell-Black (The Boys’ Alex Hassell).

During a franchise renewal year, Tony is planning to expand his media empire and hires brilliant new chat-show host Declan O’Hara (Poldark star Aidan Turner) and hotshot producer Cameron Cook (Code Black’s Nafessa Williams). But when he spies an opportunity to publicly destroy his arch-rival, Rupert, can Tony finally get revenge on the man who has it all?

The drama features a star-studded ensemble cast, with antics also from Declan’s kind-hearted daughter Taggie (Bella Maclean), who catches Rupert’s eye, Declan’s flirty wife Maud (Victoria Smurfit), social climber Sarah Stratton (Emily Atack) and Tony’s loyal wife Lady Monica (Claire Rushbrook). Plus, self-made electronics millionaire Freddie Jones (Danny Dyer) and romance novelist Lizzie Vereker (Katherine Parkinson).

Here, What To Watch joins Alex Hassell who plays heart-throb Rupert, in a Central London hotel for an exclusive chat about backstabbing and bed-hopping in the eight-part drama…

Are you a Jilly Cooper fan, Alex? How much did you know about Rupert before being cast?

“I read the first two books in the Rutshire series once I got the job, but I knew Jilly was a big cultural phenomenon beforehand, and that her novels involved class, sex and power dynamics. But I didn't know too much about the character, so it was fun finding out and being like, ‘Wow, okay, he’s an interesting guy!’”

Did you feel pressure playing such a legendary role?

“I was aware that producers had looked at lots of people for the role and therefore it was important to the story, and to Jilly, to get it right. I hope people feel that they did! Then, when I got the part and told people, I could see in their reactions that it was a pretty big deal.”

David Tennant stars as Rupert's rival, TV executive Tony Baddingham. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Can you tell us about him?

“He’s an extremely privileged man, and as the tabloids call him, ‘The most eligible bachelor in the country.’ He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and lives on an enormous ancestral estate. He’s a Tory MP, and the Minister for Sport. He’s also an ex-Olympic medal-winning showjumper and a playboy. He’s acted in fairly uncaring ways toward people in his past, but he starts to realise that if he wants to not end up rattling around alone in massive houses, he needs to change his ways.”

Why does David Tennant’s character, Tony Baddingham, despise him so much?

“Tony can’t stand him, because from his perspective, Rupert’s life has been so easy. People throw themselves at Rupert’s feet and Tony is incredibly jealous about that, but Rupert thinks Tony is mean, cold and selfish. Unfortunately, David and I didn't get to act that much together because our characters are rivals, so we sort of have separate camps, but we do have some great scenes with lots of verbal sparring.”

Rivals is coming to Disney Plus. (Image credit: Disney)

What sort of interaction did you have with Jilly, who was one of the executive-producers?

“She was on set a fair amount and was really encouraging. She gave the seal of approval for me as her Rupert, despite the fact I’m not blonde and blue-eyed like in the books. I think she felt I had managed to portray some essential 'Rupertness' that she was pleased with. I hope viewers think so, too.”

As one might expect, there are some steamy scenes. Were you apprehensive about that?

“The show is about relationships, adultery, monogamy and power, and sex can be a big part of these characters’ stories. We had important safe-guardings in place, with intimacy coordinators and discussions about what we felt comfortable with. Plus, we were blessed with a great cast, and everyone was so nice, relaxed and game. It was a lovely atmosphere.”

Did you enjoy revisiting the 1980s?

“Every department was world-class, from the set dressing and music to the costumes, hair and makeup, it was a riot of colour and creative energy. I was born in 1980, but it was amazing to step into that world and that level of opulence, which is not what my upbringing looked like. We were in brilliant, sunny locations, and everyone was so fun and naughty. Plus, I was riding a horse. It was a dream!”

How does the drama deal with the classism, sexism and racism of the time?

"It's funny to think that the 1980s now seem that long ago, but one hopes that a lot of those things have changed, the ways that we perceive those kinds of prejudices. I hope that showing that level of casual misogyny, racism and general prejudice helps us see our own society as to what's changed and what hasn't. I think it's important to try to be true to the period as a way of throwing the focus on our current climate."

All eight episodes of Rivals are available on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK, from Friday, October 18.