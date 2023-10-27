Five Nights at Freddy's cast: who's who in the video game adaptation

Curious about the Five Nights at Freddy's cast? We have everything you need to know about the cast and characters of the Universal horror movie.

Based on the video game series of the same name, the movie follows a troubled young man named Mike who was recently fired and is desperately in search of a new job, so he can keep custody of his younger sister.

He ends up becoming a night security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a now-condemned restaurant featuring animatronics of the titular bear and his furry friends. Unfortunately for Mike, that's not as cute as it sounds on paper.

In reality, these animatronics are out for blood and will kill anyone who they think is an intruder, meaning Mike's new job results in a fight to stay alive.

Here's everything you need to know about the Five Nights at Freddy's cast...

Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt

Mike Schmidt is the protagonist of Five Nights at Freddy's and the player-controlled character in the original video game. He's down on his luck and picks up a job as a night security guard, hoping it'll help him keep custody of his younger sister. However, the job soon turns into a nightmare...

Josh Hutcherson is best known for his role as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games film series. He has also starred in Bridge to Terabithia and Journey to the Center of the Earth.

Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa

Vanessa is a local police officer who meets Mike after he starts his first shift, warning him about the restaurant's grisly history and its unfriendly residents.

Elizabeth Lail is known for her roles as Anna in Once Upon a Time and Guinevere Beck in Netflix's thriller series You.

Piper Rubio as Abby

Abby is Mike's 10-year-old sister, whom he has custody of. She joins him on his first shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, and he inadvertently puts her in danger when the animatronics start to detect their presence.

This is the first feature film for Piper Rubio, who has previously starred in the TV shows Unstable and Pretzel and the Puppies.

Matthew Lillard as Steve Raglan

Steve Raglan is Mike's career counselor who helps to get him the job at the pizzeria. He seems to be unaware of the murderous animatronics though...

Matthew Lillard is no stranger to spooky stories, having previously starred as Stu Macher in the horror-comedy Scream and as Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies.

Kevin Foster as Freddy Fazbear

Freddy Fazbear is the mascot of the pizzeria. He is an animatronic teddy bear designed to entertain children and is often seen with his top hat and microphone. However, once the pizzeria was closed down, Freddy started acting very weird...

Freddy's actor Kevin Foster has also starred as Jimmy in the first Iron Man movie, and as Milos in the horror movie Drag Me To Hell.

Jade Kindar-Martin as Bonnie

Bonnie is a purple animatronic bunny who used to be part of Freddy's band in the pizzeria. He is the guitarist of the band but, much like Freddy, hasn't been himself since the place closed its doors.

Jade Kindar-Martin is a highwire walker and circus performer, who plays the role of Bonnie in the movie.

Jessica Weiss as Chica

Chica is a baby chick animatronic and a backing singer for Freddy Fazbear's band. She is frequently seen with a cupcake toy complete with candle, and a bib that reads "Let's Eat!". Let's hope she doesn't mean you...

Prior to her role as Chica, Jessica Weiss has done stunts for The Nickel Boys and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.

Roger Joseph Manning Jr. as Foxy

Unlike the main three, Foxy has always done his own thing. He had his own stage at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria called Pirate Cove, where he would entertain guests. These days he's stuck next to an Out of Order sign. But spoiler alert... Foxy is not out of order and is very mobile, which is unfortunate for Mike.

Roger Joseph Manning Jr. is a singer-songwriter who co-founded the bands Jellyfish, the Moog Cookbook, and Imperial Drag.