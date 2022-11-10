How old is April in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

How old is April in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale youngster April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) has won the hearts of fans since she made her soap debut in 2014 as the daughter of Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth).

Her most recent major storyline saw her trying to cope with Marlon's life-threatening stroke which left him paralysed and unable to speak. Now, she's developed a crush on Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke), who, like April hasn't had the easiest start in life.

When she first arrived in the village, Marlon and April formed a close bond when they found out that Donna had cancer. Sadly, April lost her mum after she took her own life in 2014.

April currently lives with her half-brother Leo Goskirk (Harvey Rogerson), Marlon and his wife, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) at Smithy Cottage.

As April goes through the highs and lows of adolescence, fans have been wondering how old is April in Emmerdale?

April helped her dad Marlon Dingle recover from his stroke. (Image credit: ITV)

April is 13 years old and was born on August 13, 2009. However, in real life, the young actress is 14 years old.

Amelia has played the role of April since she was five years old and has never been recast, which is a rarity in the soap world — but her outstanding acting efforts have not gone unnoticed.

The soap star has won a number of awards throughout her career, including the Best Young Performance award at The British Soap Awards in 2015, as well as winning the Best Young Actor award at the Inside Soap Awards for three consecutive years in a row.

Most recently, she was nominated for the Best Young Performer award at The British Soap Awards 2022.

