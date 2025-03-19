I couldn't be happier The Marlow Murder Club is back for a second season — and the opener is a corker of a whodunnit!
The banter-loving amateur sleuths are returning to U&Drama to baffle us with more intriguing crimes
The Marlow Murder Club went down a storm when it made its debut on Drama — now U&Drama — last spring and now, I'm thrilled it’s making a very welcome return for an extended second run.
The six-part season begins on Wednesday, March 19 with the first of three two-part cases, which will air weekly as double bills and will also be available as a box set on streaming site U along with the first run.
Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey) is back at the helm giving a wonderfully engaging turn as shrewd crossword compiler and amateur sleuth Judith Potts. Judith discovered a talent for crime-solving in the last run when a complex murder case brought her into contact with bubbly and eagle-eyed local dog-walker Suzie Harris (Holby City and Doctor Who’s Jo Martin) and long-suffering but savvy vicar’s wife Becks Starling (The Sandman’s Cara Horgan).
And now the trio have formed a firm friendship — complete with lots of warm-hearted banter — which I think is the real heart of the drama, as the intrepid ladies encourage each other to step out of their comfort zones and fulfil their true potential when they work together to crack some complex crimes. Also back is Natalie Dew (Sandylands, The Capture) as local cop DS Tanika Malik, who spotted their talents in the last run and is now increasingly relying on their help.
Plus legendary actor Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey) make a lovely return in her cameo role as Becks’ irksome parishioner Mrs Eddingham.
The first case this time is adapted once more from the best-selling novels by Robert Thorogood, who has a pretty good pedigree in terms of ‘cosy’ crime drama, as he also sparked off the ever-enjoyable Paravese by creating BBC One's monster hit Death in Paradise. Meanwhile the second and third investigations are fresh stories penned by other writers.
And the opener is a corker of a whodunnit involving a classic locked room mystery which will appeal to fans – like me! – of Agatha Christie and co. It centres on a wealthy landowner, who is found apparently crushed to death under a cabinet in his study during a garden party the day before he marries his nurse, amid disapproval and tension among his family. There are twisted motives and red herrings galore for Judith and her pals to unravel!
Some brilliant guest stars – a combination of well-known faces and rising stars – are also on board. And the first case sees James Wilby (Poldark) give a cracking performance as the victim, Sir Peter Bailey, while Caroline Langrishe (Lovejoy) plays his bitter ex-wife. Look out in the second case for Patrick Robinson (Casualty, The Outlaws) and Samantha Womack (EastEnders) as a suburban couple trying to protect their cul-de-sac from a developer (Screw and Happy Valley’s Nina Sosanya), before a killer strikes. Meanwhile the final case features the likes of Hugh Quarshie (Holby City) and James Gaddas (Coronation Street, Bad Girls) as a murder takes place at a sailing club, while there are links to an archaeological dig.
But perhaps the real star of the show remains the beautiful Buckinghamshire town of Marlow and the surrounding area. And the drama makes fabulous use of its stunning setting by the River Thames.
So with cracking whodunnits, great performances and that glorious backdrop, The Marlow Murder Club is a real treat for crime drama fans who love a perplexing puzzle. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a third run!
The second season of The Marlow Murder Club airs in weekly double bills from Wednesday, March 19 at 8 pm on U& Drama and all six episodes are available to stream on U. It will air on PBS Masterpiece in the US at a later date.
Caren has been a journalist specializing in TV for almost two decades and is a Senior Features Writer for TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and What’s On TV magazines and she also writes for What to Watch.
Over the years, she has spent many a day in a muddy field or an on-set catering bus chatting to numerous stars on location including the likes of Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Suranne Jones, Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Derek Jacobi as well as Hollywood actors such as Glenn Close and Kiefer Sutherland.
Caren will happily sit down and watch any kind of telly (well, maybe not sci-fi!), but she particularly loves period dramas like Call the Midwife, Downton Abbey and The Crown and she’s also a big fan of juicy crime thrillers from Line of Duty to Poirot.
In her spare time, Caren enjoys going to the cinema and theatre or curling up with a good book.
