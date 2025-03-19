I couldn't be happier The Marlow Murder Club is back for a second season — and the opener is a corker of a whodunnit!

The Marlow Murder Club went down a storm when it made its debut on Drama — now U&Drama — last spring and now, I'm thrilled it’s making a very welcome return for an extended second run.

The six-part season begins on Wednesday, March 19 with the first of three two-part cases, which will air weekly as double bills and will also be available as a box set on streaming site U along with the first run.

Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey) is back at the helm giving a wonderfully engaging turn as shrewd crossword compiler and amateur sleuth Judith Potts. Judith discovered a talent for crime-solving in the last run when a complex murder case brought her into contact with bubbly and eagle-eyed local dog-walker Suzie Harris (Holby City and Doctor Who’s Jo Martin) and long-suffering but savvy vicar’s wife Becks Starling (The Sandman’s Cara Horgan).

A shocking death at a pre-wedding garden party captures the attention of Suzie (Jo Martin), Becks (Cara Horgan) and Judith (Samantha Bond) in The Marlow Murder Club. (Image credit: UKTV)

And now the trio have formed a firm friendship — complete with lots of warm-hearted banter — which I think is the real heart of the drama, as the intrepid ladies encourage each other to step out of their comfort zones and fulfil their true potential when they work together to crack some complex crimes. Also back is Natalie Dew (Sandylands, The Capture) as local cop DS Tanika Malik, who spotted their talents in the last run and is now increasingly relying on their help.

Plus legendary actor Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey) make a lovely return in her cameo role as Becks’ irksome parishioner Mrs Eddingham.

DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) has to team up with the amateur sleuths once more. (Image credit: UKTV)

Parishioner Mrs Eddingham (Rita Tushingham) is back to cause more chaos. (Image credit: UKTV)

The first case this time is adapted once more from the best-selling novels by Robert Thorogood, who has a pretty good pedigree in terms of ‘cosy’ crime drama, as he also sparked off the ever-enjoyable Paravese by creating BBC One's monster hit Death in Paradise. Meanwhile the second and third investigations are fresh stories penned by other writers.

And the opener is a corker of a whodunnit involving a classic locked room mystery which will appeal to fans – like me! – of Agatha Christie and co. It centres on a wealthy landowner, who is found apparently crushed to death under a cabinet in his study during a garden party the day before he marries his nurse, amid disapproval and tension among his family. There are twisted motives and red herrings galore for Judith and her pals to unravel!

Some brilliant guest stars – a combination of well-known faces and rising stars – are also on board. And the first case sees James Wilby (Poldark) give a cracking performance as the victim, Sir Peter Bailey, while Caroline Langrishe (Lovejoy) plays his bitter ex-wife. Look out in the second case for Patrick Robinson (Casualty, The Outlaws) and Samantha Womack (EastEnders) as a suburban couple trying to protect their cul-de-sac from a developer (Screw and Happy Valley’s Nina Sosanya), before a killer strikes. Meanwhile the final case features the likes of Hugh Quarshie (Holby City) and James Gaddas (Coronation Street, Bad Girls) as a murder takes place at a sailing club, while there are links to an archaeological dig.

Sir Peter Bailey (James Wilby) meets a sticky end. (Image credit: UKTV)

Phil and Caroline Wingrove (Patrick Robinson and Samantha Womack) get caught up in murder in suburbia. (Image credit: UKTV)

But perhaps the real star of the show remains the beautiful Buckinghamshire town of Marlow and the surrounding area. And the drama makes fabulous use of its stunning setting by the River Thames.

So with cracking whodunnits, great performances and that glorious backdrop, The Marlow Murder Club is a real treat for crime drama fans who love a perplexing puzzle. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a third run!

The second season of The Marlow Murder Club airs in weekly double bills from Wednesday, March 19 at 8 pm on U& Drama and all six episodes are available to stream on U. It will air on PBS Masterpiece in the US at a later date.