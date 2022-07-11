EastEnders star Samantha Womack hints at soap return after bizarre fan theory

EastEnders star Samantha Womack, who played fan-favourite Ronnie Mitchell, hasn’t ruled out a return to the soap after an outlandish fan theory emerged that her and her sister, Roxy (Rita Simons) could still be alive.

Samantha left EastEnders in 2017 when Ronnie died alongside Roxy after they both drowned in a swimming pool on Ronnie’s wedding day.

The soap star appeared on Loose Women (Monday, July 11) where she revealed that she wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the Square five years on from Ronnie’s heartbreaking death.

She said: “You get old enough you say never to anything don’t you? You never have an opinion on anything because you’re always proved wrong at some stage.

“It was an amazing time, she was an amazing character, great storylines. Some of the best work I think I did back in the early days, the baby swap and working with Barbara Windsor and Larry Lamb.”

Ronnie and Roxy had one of the most memorable soap exits. (Image credit: BBC)

But, according to an extraordinary fan theory, the legendary soap character could still be alive.

Loose Women host Charlene White read out a popular fan theory which speculated that their cousin Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) helped Ronnie and Roxy fake their deaths.

At the time, Billy was a bit of a lackey for the Mitchell family, with Roxy constantly making him do numerous tasks for her. So could Roxy have persuaded Billy to do one last job for them? They are all Mitchells after all!

“Maybe I could come back as a poisonous twin,” Samantha joked.

Samantha previously spoke about her devastating exit to OK! Magazine (opens in new tab) back in 2018, where she protested about the decision on Ronnie and Roxy’s axing.

Samantha played Ronnie for 10 years. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes)

She revealed: “I understand they have to regenerate and constantly recast, but my complaint was when you have two characters who are embedded within the fabric of that community, by killing them completely you’re removing them from any future producer.

“It’s short-sighted. There was a period of mourning. Rita Simons was my pretend sister (Roxy Mitchell) for nine years so when I got my next job and worked away from home, my real family and my fake family had been taken away. All my foundation and emotional stability had gone. I’d have loved to go back at some point.

“The Mitchell family are such a huge part of that show’s culture — Peggy had gone and then the two Mitchell sisters. It’s a shame to rip out the roots of such a long-serving family. The last year and a half has been so exciting and a bit like a rebirth, but I hate the idea that I can’t go back — unless I come back as some weird Australian twin sister!”

