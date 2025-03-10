I understand why Steffy is upset on The Bold and the Beautiful, but she's not being realistic with Finn

It seems like yesterday that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was giving Finn (Tanner Novlan) an ultimatum about seeking out a relationship with his birth mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), on The Bold and the Beautiful. Now she’s back in the same situation with Luna (Lisa Yamada), and I have to admit that while I understand her feelings, she’s just not being realistic and it’s not fair to her husband.

Finding out that Finn is Luna’s father was a huge shock for Steffy. Once again the hidden branches on Finn’s family tree have found a way to wreak havoc on Steffy’s marriage. Though Steffy doesn’t blame Finn for what happened with Poppy (Romy Park), she has no problem telling Finn that she just wants to forget about Luna. She’s in prison and that’s that — as far as Steffy knew.

For his part, Finn isn’t helping matters because he knew early on that Luna wasn’t in prison, and he eventually found out that she was at Bill’s house and he went there before informing Steffy.

That Finn keeps holding important information back and Steffy keeps telling her husband to forget about people in his life are both toxic traits that will only serve to keep undermining their relationship. He needs to be completely open and honest with her — no more “I have something else to tell you” — and she needs to stop telling him to cut people out of his life when one of the things she says she loves most about him is his compassion.

Let’s also not forget that Steffy has been keeping a very big secret from Finn for about two years now. She kissed Liam (Scott Clifton) —twice — and this has never come up after all the things that happened with Hope (Annika Noelle). Steffy blew up at Finn for the kiss with Hope, a kiss he didn’t initiate or see coming, yet she’s been withholding that information from him.

Look, I totally understand that Steffy went through some major trauma with Luna and I get that forgetting her would be the easiest route for her to heal from the ordeal. But given the unique change in circumstances, it seems like Steffy could (and should) work on being more compassionate and understanding. Finn isn’t asking her to have a relationship with Luna, but for his own sake, he needs to work out what his role in her life should be.

Finn needs time to process all of the changes in his life, so sweeping it all under the rug simply isn’t an option for him and Steffy should understand and support him while he works it all out.

