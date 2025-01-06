If Ridge chooses Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful, will Brooke remain loyal to the Forresters?

There’s the old saying about hearing a tree fall in the forest if no one is there to hear it, and that’s a bit like wondering whether Brooke will remain loyal to the Forresters if Ridge chooses Taylor over her in The Bold and the Beautiful.

With the spoilers for the week of January 6 pointing toward Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) choosing Taylor (Rebecca Budig) over Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), we have to wonder what happens to Brooke’s loyalty to the Forresters. She told Ridge that she accepted the CEO position to find a way to return the company to the Forrester family because she didn’t support the takeover and she’s loyal to the family, but is her loyalty tied to her relationship with Ridge?

We know that Brooke didn’t approve of Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) plan to steal the company from the Forrester family, but she didn’t think what Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) did to Hope was fair. In fact, that was one of the original things that caused friction with Ridge — he didn’t think Steffy’s actions were uncalled for at all, which really upset Brooke.

With Ridge moving forward to Taylor, we have to wonder whether Brooke will still follow through with her plans for the company on principle. She doesn’t really have a reason to help Steffy (aside from principle, of course), but we think she’ll still follow through because of her loyalty and love for Eric (John McCook).

It’s no secret that the Forrester patriarch’s health is fragile given his big health scare at the end of 2023. Ridge can see how much the stress from this takeover is impacting his father and he wants it to stop. While Brooke is presently in a relationship with Ridge (or she was, at least), she was once upon a time married to Eric and had children with him. Eric is currently married to Brooke’s sister, so even though they’re not presently together, they still have family ties.

It won’t be easy for Brooke to move forward with her plan to reunite the Forresters with their company if Ridge isn’t with her, but we think she’s going to stick to her principles and do everything she can to fix what’s happened because she truly wants to do the right thing. Not only does she want to do the right thing, but in her mind, Brooke believes she’s always going to be Ridge’s Logan and they’re meant to be.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.