The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of January 6-10

It might be cold outside but things are heating up for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) this week. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for January 6-10.

After wondering whether Ridge would reunite with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), it looks like we might have our answer in the coming week.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 6

"Bill hides Luna as he faces Electra for the first time; Brooke and Ridge face betrayal."

Tuesday, January 7

"Fanny Greyson pitches her fragrance line to Hope and Carter; famous perfumer Daphne Rose makes a bid for her line at Forrester Creations; and Steffy reveals her plan to take Forrester from Hope and Carter."

Wednesday, January 8

"CEO Brooke gives the green light to the new fragrance line, leaving Hope and Carter overjoyed; Taylor and Ridge share a fiery kiss."

Thursday, January 9

"Ridge gifts Taylor a gown he designed, igniting their night of romance and passion; Hope comforts Brooke and urges her to stay CEO of the new company."

Friday, January 10

"Passionate surprises await Ridge and Taylor."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 30 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 30

"Electra finds herself at the mercy of Remy and his fantasies; Luna begs Bill for help, but he’s not willing to act until she reveals the dark truth behind Tom and Hollis’s deaths."

Tuesday, December 31

"Will stumbles upon a chilling truth, unaware that his life is at risk; Katie confronts her past mistakes and opens up to Ivy about the dangers of AI."

Wednesday, January 1

A repeat episode from December 24, 2014 will air.

Thursday, January 2

"Remy and Will fight, both risking everything to save Electra."

Friday, January 3

"Bill lays down strict rules for Luna."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.