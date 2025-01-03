General Hospital spoilers: week of January 6-10

We're only two weeks into the new year and there's already lots of drama happening this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 6-10.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 6

"Willow is distraught. Carly vents to Jason. Michael is in danger. Josslyn makes a discovery. Brad lashes out."

Tuesday, January 7

"Jason and Sonny rush to action. Nina delivers bad news. Chase opens up to Sasha. Brook Lynn makes a revelation. Portia confides in Isaiah."

Wednesday, January 8

"Sonny wants answers. Anna needs Brennan’s help. Jason makes a request of Lucas. Nina advises Willow. Drew interrupts Carly."

Thursday, January 9

"Ric tries to sway Alexis. Cyrus does some eavesdropping. Willow takes control. Diane and Martin spar. Carly and Sonny lean on each other."

Friday, January 10

"Carly issues a warning. Tracy and Stella catch up. Kai and Trina share a close moment. Cody seeks out Brad. Nina and Sonny make a compromise."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of December 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 30: "Elizabeth makes a big discovery. Isaiah advises Lucky. Kristina gets intel from Lucas. Ava seeks out Laura. Trina shows something special to Kai."

Tuesday, December 31: Repeat episode from Aug. 26, 2024, will air: "Tracy is shaken. Laura embarks on a mission. Anna enlists Robert’s help. Jason hears Brennan out. Brook Lynn has an emotional talk with Chase."

Wednesday, January 1: Repeat episode from Sept. 23, 2024, will air: "Carly and Brennan have a loaded encounter. Portia is on edge. Terry defends her decision. Elizabeth voices her doubts."

Thursday, January 2: "Anna issues a threat. Ava seeks Alexis’s assistance. Michael is shocked. Lulu is frustrated. Willow receives an invitation."

Friday, January 3: "Sonny contemplates his future. Michael tries to leverage an advantage. Charlotte makes a decision. Jason refuses an offer. Sasha confides in Felicia."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.