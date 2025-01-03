Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of January 6-10

There's plenty of drama to heat things up in the new year. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 6-10.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 6

"Rafe suggests an alliance with EJ. Chanel confronts Joy. Marlena has some advice for Belle. Javi tells Jada about his love life."

Tuesday, January 7

"Leo and Javi reconcile. Chanel deliver shocking news to Johnny. Alex consoles Joy. Stephanie tries to get Chad’s support."

Wednesday, January 8

"Sophia updates Holly on her situation with Tate. Doug comforts Julie. Tate and Brady stand firm in their commitment. Ava wants the truth from Kristen."

Thursday, January 9

"Philip and Xander cross swords. Holly tends to Doug III. Sophia apologizes to Tate. Brady and Kristen play the blame game."

Friday, January 10

"Sarah warns Xander to stay on the right side of the law. Holly presses Doug for the truth. Chad and Julie comfort each other. Cat opens up to Marlena. Stephanie lashes out at Philip."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of December 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 30

"Holly thwarts Tate and Sophia’s plans. EJ finds himself in a bind. Sophia questions Ava. Jada has a proposal for Paulina."

Tuesday, December 31

"Rafe is stunned to see an old enemy. Sophia’s mother reprimands Tate. Doug III offers a sympathetic ear to Holly. Paulina gets a warning from EJ. Brady gets some news that could change his life."

Wednesday, January 1

"Alex and Stephanie secure dates for NYE. Chanel and Johnny throw a New Year’s Eve party. Belle surprises EJ. Jada notices something different about Rafe. Gabi is reluctant to join the party."

Thursday, January 2

"EJ flirts with Belle. Chanel confronts Johnny. Philip and Stephanie both make admissions. JJ and Gabi take the next step in their relationship."

Friday, January 3

"Paulina supports Chanel. Abe offers a sympathetic ear to Johnny. Javi interrupts JJ and Gabi’s special moment. Joy and Alex share an awkward morning."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.