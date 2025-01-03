The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of January 6-10

There's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 6-10.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 6 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 6

"Victor gives Ian Ward an ultimatum, Sharon has a rude awakening, and Victoria helps Cole with a tough decision."

Tuesday, January 7

"Victor vows to protect Nikki at all costs, Nick searches for Sharon, and Phyllis strikes a deal with Billy."

Wednesday, January 8

"Nate and Audra uncover an important clue, Chelsea gives Billy unsolicited advice, and Devon strategizes with Lily and Abby."

Thursday, January 9

"Victor tasks Michael to gather intel about Ian Ward, Nick takes matters into his own hands to find Sharon, and Nate shares surprising news with Amy."

Friday, January 10

"Nikki worries about Claire’s safety, Jordan goes rogue, and Jack presses Kyle to come clean."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 30 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 30: "Victor and Nikki question Nick supporting Sharon, Ian and Jordan make a dangerous move, and Danny races home to surprise Christine in time for New Year’s Eve."

Tuesday, December 31: REPEAT FROM NOV. 8, 2024: "Victor brings Nikki “home” to the Newman Ranch leading Abby and Devon to finalize their wedding plans."

Wednesday, January 1: REPEAT FROM APRIL 6, 2006: "Sharon confronts Phyllis about her affair with Nick, Jack deals with a crisis at Jabot, and Victoria keeps a secret from Brad."

Thursday, January 2: "Nick makes a shocking discovery, Jordan targets a new victim, and Mariah is haunted by her past."

Friday, January 3: "Victor threatens Ian, Kyle and Claire celebrate the New Year in style, and Phyllis shares a secret with Daniel."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.