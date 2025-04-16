Does Ridge have the guts to fire Brooke in The Bold and the Beautiful?

After writing about Taylor giving Ridge an ultimatum on The Bold and the Beautiful, we noticed that several commenters posited that Taylor could demand that Ridge fire Brooke. We don’t think Ridge would have the guts to do it.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is a passionate man full of opinions. He’s never afraid to share those opinions, either. He also doesn’t like being told what to do or that he’s wrong.

We’ve seen how he reacted when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tried to garner sympathy for Hope (Annika Noelle) long before the takeover; Ridge defended his own daughter and, right or wrong, stood by her side while Hope was fired the first time. And since Hope hasn’t apologized or accepted blame for her actions, he’s not about to forgive her.

On the other side of the coin, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is sick and tired of Brooke’s antics. She’s not only tired of Brooke’s quest to get Hope’s job back, but she’s tired of the games Brooke is playing to win back Ridge’s affections.

The problem, of course, is that Brooke still works at Forrester Creations, and that means she’s going to interact with Ridge. They also share a son, so it’s not like they can never speak to each other again.

If Taylor were to demand that Ridge fire Brooke, we think she’ll be stunned to find out that firing Brooke is a line Ridge won’t cross.

Though Ridge has made it clear he chose Taylor over Brooke, there have been some moments when Ridge’s lingering gaze suggests he might have regrets over the decision. He knows there’s tension between Taylor and Brooke, but he can’t arbitrarily fire Brooke just because Taylor doesn’t like her; Brooke’s contributions to the company have been too valuable. We also don’t think that Eric (John McCook) would allow Ridge to fire Brooke, either.

So even if Taylor’s ultimatum shifted into a demand for Brooke’s dismissal, we don’t think Ridge has it in him to go through with it. This, of course, will make things a little tense with Taylor, and that could open the door for Brooke to get back to the man she loves.