Insomnia episode 3 recap: Family secrets are exposed

The last episode of Insomnia left us on quite the cliffhanger, when the police showed up to speak to Emma about her mother's recent death.

We learned that the post-mortem revealed she had been suffocated, and since this mirrors how she tried to suffocate Phoebe during a psychotic break, it's enough to send a chill down anyone's spine!

Not only this, but Phoebe has confided in Robert about her pregnancy, while Robert and Emma's own children are acting out, so there's a lot happening in this family. Things take a dark turn too when Will starts drawing disturbing things at school, and Emma continues to hide things from her husband.

Elsewhere, a shocking affair is exposed and Robert starts to worry what is going on with Emma.

Here's what happened in Insomnia episode 3...

Dark secrets

The episode opens with another flashback, where a young Emma wakes up in bed. She tries to get her sister's attention but when Phoebe doesn't respond, she goes downstairs herself. Her mother, in a seemingly delirious state, goes upstairs and Emma follows, where she sees her attempting to suffocate Phoebe. It then flashes to the present day where the police tell Emma that her mother's death was found to be suffocation.

The police leave and tell Emma that they'll be in touch. Robert starts to piece things together and figured out that's why she was acting so weird, because she had went to the hospital and not the office like she'd pretended. Chloe is annoyed at her mother for hiding her grandmother from her, and storms off. Robert asks if Emma is hiding anything else and she says no.

Emma visits her sister and tells her she might want to get a solicitor as they'll be keeping a close eye on them both. She also gets angry at Phoebe for telling the police she had been to the hospital, and Phoebe accuses her of being paranoid. Before Emma leaves, she accuses her sister of dragging her into all this mess.

At Will's school, Robert is disturbed when the teacher explains he's been "drawing obsessively", and shows him some drawings of a woman standing there at nighttime, and they have a creepy feel to them. Viewers will know that Emma has been sleepwalking and blacking out, but Robert isn't aware of this.

Caroline, the cyclist who Emma hit with her car, comes to her work and says she wants to speak to her about getting her mum's power of attorney sorted. Emma had approached her asking her to come find her if she needed anything, and she has taken her up on that offer.

Robert talks to Will about the drawings and he describes a "scary lady" that he only sees at night, and Robert tries to reassure him. Chloe comes home and asks about her grandmother, and Robert admits he didn't know about her either, and apologises for how they handled it this morning.

Emma comes home and talks to Chloe about her grandmother, saying that her mother was "insane" which Chloe corrects to "having mental health issues", having a go at Emma for not getting an opportunity to meet her. Later, Robert tells Emma that Chloe is old enough to know and they should be honest. He admits he's struggling with how easy it is for Emma to lie to him despite the fact they've been married for almost 20 years.

Will catches Emma sleepwalking in a very similar way to how her mother acted, and she tries to lie about what she was doing and says he doesn't have to be scared. Will runs away and slams his bedroom door, and Emma realises she had once again lit candles and played a record, seemingly without her remembering. Emma decides to order security cameras for the house, hoping to capture whatever she's been doing when she sleepwalks.

Emma confronts Julian after she finds a jewellery box in Chloe's room, the same place she knows Julian shops at. She accuses him of being Chloe's new friend Amy, who neither her or Robert have met, and has been supplying drugs to her. Julian is horrified by this and says he has nothing to do with it, and Chloe is 18 so there'll be a lot she hides from her parents.

Later, Emma meets with her ex-client Pete to try and smooth things over. She tells him she's found him a new solicitor whom she recommends. Phoebe speaks to Emma about something, where they allude to a relationship Chloe is in. This is interrupted by Phoebe doubling over in pain, but she brushes it off and tells her she needs to give her mum a break too.

Chloe heads into the school after Will's performance and is confronted by Emma, where she admits she has been having an affair with Julian. Emma lashes out at her and tells her it's not love and that Julian is just using her, and it escalates when Chloe accuses her of hiding from her own mother, and she asks if she's worried she's going to end up messed up like she was. Emma slaps her in frustration and Robert finds them, telling them they need to go home.

Elsewhere, Phoebe suffers a miscarriage while she's alone at home, while Emma, Robert and Chloe return back to their house. Emma apologises to Chloe for slapping her, while Chloe apologises for weaponising her mother. She asks if she's going to tell Robert about the affair with Julian, and Emma says she has to. She begs her not to tell him because he won't understand.

Robert is furious at Emma for slapping Chloe as they agreed they would never hit their children. He's frustrated by her recent behaviour and tells her she needs to start acting like an adult. Later, he finds the cameras and reveals some shocking footage.

When he plays back the recordings, he sees Emma standing over Will while he sleeps, holding a pillow, much like her mother did with Phoebe. Robert also figures out that Will has been drawing Emma and that's who he's scared of. He is frustrated and tells her she needs to get help.