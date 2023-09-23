Insomnia: cast, plot and all about the drama starring Vicky McClure

Insomnia on Paramount Plus sees Line of Duty star Vicky McClure play a woman whose insomnia pushes her to the cusp of a psychotic breakdown. Based on the bestseller Insomnia by Sarah Pinborough, the drama follows Vicky's character Emma Averill, a successful career woman who inexplicably stops being able to sleep and must unravel the secrets to her painful past before her insomnia takes her over the edge. The gripping series also stars The Gold star Tom Cullen as Emma’s husband Robert.

“Myself and BYO Films are really excited to be working alongside Left Bank on Insomnia,” says Vicky McClure. “It’s a very different role for me. Sarah Pinborough has written such an exciting script. We have a fantastic cast, crew and production team all set for a very fulfilling few months ahead.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Paramount Plus series Insomnia…

Insomnia is a six-part series that will premiere on Paramount Plus in 2024. As soon as we hear of an official release date, we’ll let you know on this page.

What is the plot of Insomnia?

Insomnia follows Emma Averill (Vicky McClure), a successful career woman, wife and mother who starts to suffer from insomnia (sleep deprivation) a few weeks before her 40th birthday. What’s scary is that the exact same thing happened to her mother, who suffered a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her own 40th. Emma’s mother had warned her that she had the same ‘bad blood’ and would suffer an identical fate, so when history starts to repeat itself Emma is terrified for her future. As events worsen, Emma’s world begins to unravel and she realises she must delve into her painful past to find the answers to her present and prevent a second tragedy in the family.

Insomnia cast — Vicky McClure as Emma Averill

In Insomnia Vicky McClure plays Emma Averill, a woman who believes she’s losing her grip on reality.

* Vicky played Kate Fleming in the hit BBC series Line Of Duty and has also starred in Trigger Point, Alex Rider, Broadchurch and The Replacement. Vicky shot to fame initially playing Lol in the movie This is England and its sequel series on Channel 4.

Vicky McClure in Line of Duty with co-star Martin Compston. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Insomnia?

Insomnia also star Tom Cullen (Gunpowder, Knightfall, Downton Abbey, The Gold) will play Emma’s loving husband Robert, while Smylie Bradwell (Wisting) and India Fowler (The Nevers) play Emma and Tom’s children Will and Chloe.

Leanne Best (Compulsion, Bolan’s Shoes) is playing Emma’s estranged sister Phoebe, who shows up in town without a word of warning, while Corinna Marlowe (Hysteria) is Emma’s mother, Patricia. Dominic Tighe, Jade Harrison, Lyndsey Marshal, Robert Gilbert and Michelle Bonnard round out the cast.

Tom Cullen plays Emma’s husband Robert. (Image credit: provide by Paramount Plus)

Is there a trailer for Insomnia?

No but it’s early days. When an Insomnia trailer does get released, we’ll post it up on here for you to enjoy.

Behind the scenes and more on Insomnia

Insomnia is a 6-part series produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with Build Your Own Films, and is Distributed by Sony Pictures Television. Börkur Sigthorsson (The Midwich Cuckoos, Baptiste) will direct INSOMNIA, and joins fellow Executive Producers Andy Harries, Jessica Burdett and Tim Bricknell. Charlotte Essex serves as Producer. Sarah Pinborough is the writer, adapting her novel for screen, as well as serving as Executive Producer. INSOMNIA is produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with All3Media’s Build Your Own Films, and was ordered by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, Paramount. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.

Sarah Pinborough also wrote Behind Her Eyes which was recently adapted for a Netflix series.