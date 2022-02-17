'Compulsion': cast, plot and all about the drama on gambling addiction

Channel 5's latest thriller Compulsion stars Leanne Best as Jenny, a paramedic who after a fatal train crash develops a gambling addiction to try to cope with her PTSD. Anna Chancellor plays good Samaritan Sasha who offers Jenny a way out when she gets into debt to some seriously dangerous people. Legendary Hollywood actor Hayley Mills also stars in the four-parter playing against type in a totally sinister role (read more below).

So here's everything you need to know about Compulsion on Channel 5...

Compulsion will be arriving on Channel 5 in spring 2022. We don't know its start date just yet but will update as soon as we can. It will arrive on streaming service My5 shortly afterwards. We can also update on a US and worldwide release date when we find out.

Is there a 'Compulsion' trailer?

There's no Compulsion trailer available yet, but as soon as Channel 5 supply one we'll post it here.

'Compulsion' plot

Compulsion puts the spotlight on gambling addiction as it follows paramedic Jenny (Leanne Best). After being involved in a fatal train crash she develops an all-consuming gambling addiction as a way of coping with her PTSD. She becomes heavily in debt to some dangerous people, but is relieved when help arrives in the form of a good Samaritan Sasha (Anna Chancellor), who offers Jenny a way out. However, it seems Sasha has her own agenda, one which will ultimately force Jenny to take the biggest gamble of her life. Hayley Mills plays Connie Bertram, a fearsome loan shark who holds Jenny’s fate in her hands.

'Compulsion' cast — Leanne Best as Jenny

The lead role in Compulsion, namely paramedic Jenny, is played by Leanne Best (see our main picture), who was in BBC1 drama Four Lives earlier this year. In that harrowing drama about the victims of serial killer Stephen Port Leanne played Kate, the sister of Sarah Sak (Sheridan Smith). Last year she also starred as Anna in the Channel 4 thriller Close To Me. She plays Frida in Young Wallander too.

'Compulsion' cast — Anna Chancellor as Sasha

Anna Chancellor stars in Compulsion as Sasha, who looks like she could be the answer to Jenny's prayers, but may well have ulterior motives. Anna is of course famous for playing 'Duckface' in the hit film Four Weddings And A Funeral. She's recently starred in dramas such as Hotel Portofino, The Split and Pennyworth.

In 'Compulsion' Anna Chancellor plays Sasha. (Image credit: Alamy)

'Compulsion' cast — Hayley Mills as Connie

Playing fearsome loan shark Connie Bertram in Compulsion is really against type for former Hollywood child star Hayley Mills who after all starred in cute Disney films such as Pollyanna, The Parent Trap and That Darn Cat!. The daughter of Sir John Mills, Hayley has had a long career in acting and is remembered for playing Caroline du Plessis ITV drama Wild At Heart. She most recently showed up in Sky movie Last Train To Christmas. Her son Crispin was the lead singer in 1990s rock band Kula Shaker.

Hayley Mills is a sinister loan shark in 'Compulsion'. (Image credit: Getty)

'Compulsion' — what else we know

Compulsion is written by Sarah Deane (Moving On, Clink) and directed by Noreen Kershaw (Call the Midwife, Pitching In, Our Girl).

Sebastian Cardwell, Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, ViacomCBS Networks UK says: “I’m excited to be adding to our thriving drama slate with another commission for 2022! LA Productions have a wealth of experience creating cutting edge drama, and I’m looking forward to teaming up with them to bring this gripping story to Channel 5 viewers.”

Colin McKeown, Executive Producer, LA Productions adds “We strive with all of our dramas to get the best cast, the best crew and the best script. With Compulsion we believe we have achieved that.”

Meanwhile Adam Barth, Director of Co-productions, Acquisitions, and Development, Eccho Rights, London says: “We are delighted to announce Compulsion as the first UK drama production on our slate. A thrilling premise with a brilliant cast, we have already seen a high level of interest from international broadcasters.”

Nicola Söderlund, Managing Partner at Eccho Rights adds: "Since establishing our London office we’ve made great strides in drama development and co-production, with partners throughout Western Europe. Compulsion is the first of a raft of projects in the pipeline, that we are excited to announce in the coming months.”