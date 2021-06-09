Hotel Portofino: release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know

Hotel Portofino is a new historical family drama set in the 1920s on the Italian Riviera. It revolves around the daughter of a wealthy industrialist who heads to Italy to set up a quintessentially British Hotel in the stunning town of Portofino.

Boasting a great cast and fabulous locations, Hotel Portofino is billed as a “family drama full of emotional highs and lows, with a classic ‘whodunit’ mystery woven throughout and building to a dramatic climax”.

Hotel Portofino will be shown PBS Masterpiece in the US, while it will be screened on ITV and BritBox in the UK.

Here’s everything we know about the series…

A release date is yet be announced for Hotel Portofino, but we expect the drama to be released in 2022. Filming is currently taking place in Portofino in Italy and along the Croatian coast.

Who stars?

Natascha McElhone takes the lead as Bella Ainsworth, the daughter of a wealthy industrialist who switches dreary 1920s Britain for setting up a hotel in glamorous Italy. Mark Umbers (Home Fires) plays her dashingly dangerous aristocratic husband Cecil. While Four Wedding and a Funeral star Anna Chancellor plays the hotel’s most famous but also most troublesome guest, Lady Latchmere.

Other key cast includes Italian star Daniele Pecci (Orgoglio) as charismatic Count Carlo Albani. Plus Lorenzo Richelmy (Marco Polo) plays his son, Roberto. And rising star Rocco Fasano plays anti-fascist activist Gianluca Vitali.

What’s the plot of Hotel Portofino?

Hotel Portofino doesn’t feel a million miles away from hit ITV series The Durrells. Like The Durrells, a woman swaps England for a more glamorous location and it touches on the same themes of Brits struggling abroad.

But unlike The Durrells it will feature a murder mystery. The show’s makers tease that as well as having a comedy side it will also “reveal darker more serious storylines, set against the historical backdrop of the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy”.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!