Is there going to be a The Åre Murders season 2?

The Åre Murders has been a surprise hit on Netflix, following cop Hanna Ahlander (played by Carla Sehn) as she investigates crimes in a remote but stunning part of Sweden.

Based on "Hidden in Snow" and "Hidden in the Shadows" by Swedish author Viveca Sten, the five-part series smashed its way into the list of the most-watched shows on Netflix across the globe. That's despite little build-up by Netflix and a largely unknown cast. Fans were attracted to the engrossing mysteries and the growing relationship between Hanna and her cop partner Daniel (Kardo Razzazi). Indeed if you've not watched it yet, what are you waiting for?

Status of The Åre Murders season 2

Hanna and Daniel are a great team (Image credit: Netflix)

As of publication, Netflix has not made a call on whether or not there will be a second season of The Åre Murders. Netflix normally takes a little time to make a call on a show's future so fans shouldn't be worried. There are also plenty of reasons to think there will be a second series. Firstly and most importantly, there's a clear audience there for the crime drama as shown by the big audience numbers on Netflix. As of publication, it was sitting in spot seven in Netflix's most-watched shows in America list, notably beating the much more hyped Apple Cider Vinegar (position eight).

Also, author Viveca Sten has written three more books that can be adapted for a second series. They are "Hidden in Memories", "Hidden in Lies" and "Hidden in Mercy".

With the first two books having been adapted for season 1, we'd expect the second series to start with the third story "Hidden in Memories".

On her official website, Viveca Sten teases the plot, writing: "Just before Easter, business woman Charlotte Wretlind is found brutally murdered in her suite at Copperhill Mountain Lodge in Åre. Panic spreads in the area and Daniel Lindskog and his colleague Hanna Ahlander immediately take on the case. It turns out that the victim has connections to the famous mountain hotel in Storlien, a once reputable but now run-down skiing resort that has lost the former glory it had many years back.

"On the personal side, Daniel has started going to therapy to deal with the anger that complicates his relationships, Hanna desperately tries to handle her emotions. Together, they enter into a winding investigation involving broken relationships, difficult conflicts and painful childhood memories."

The first series largely stuck to the plot in the books and we'd expect season 2, assuming it gets commissioned, to also stick closely to the novels. If you can't wait for the second series then perhaps read the books! We will bring news immediately if a second series is greenlit.

It’s not the first time her work has been made into a TV series. The Sandhamn Murders TV series which has run for 10 seasons is based on the book series of the same name by Viveca Sten. You can watch them via Prime Video.

Let us know in the comments below if you'd like to see a second season of The Åre Murders season 2...