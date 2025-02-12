The Åre Murders' Carla Sehn teases her next big Netflix series
Carla Sehn plays a very different part in Diary of a Ditched Girl
Swedish star Carla Sehn, currently leading the cast of Netflix hit The Åre Murders, has teased her next big series on the streamer which will be released later this year.
Carla has come to global attention for playing cop Hanna Ahlander in the Swedish thriller, that's hit Netflix's Top 10 most-watched shows chart. Now, the 30-year-old has revealed she has another big series coming up on Netflix, called Diary of a Ditched Girl, which sounds very different from The Åre Murders.
She posted the trailer on her Instagram account which shows her character Amanda in a nightclub with a mate. Her friend says: "It's perfect. One's your type and one's mine!" Her friend points to two guys and says to Amanda hers is the man in the vest. But Amanda, having a crisis of confidence. replies: "They have straight teeth. No. They always have an extra tube of toothpaste. They pay their bills on time and have extra rolls of toilet paper. I'm an ogre."
Teasing the series, which is based on a book by Amanda Romare, Netflix says: "Diary of a Ditched Girl follows 31-year-old Amanda during a summer of intense dating. She desperately craves to be loved and decides to try it all. She dates guys out of her league, in her league, below her league, swipes on Tinder and picks up guys in bars. She is submissive and dominating, but stays abandoned.
"She even has a hard time getting to second base, a second date. The same thing goes for Amandas' friends. Together they try to find new dates for each other while debating those big questions: Why is it so hard to find love? How much can the world really require from a person? And how many times can you go out into the world with your heart in your hand only to have it stepped on once again?"
Meanwhile, fans of The Åre Murders will be hoping Carla will return for a second series as Hanna. Netflix has still to decide on whether it will order another season, but the fact it's in Netflix's Top 10 shows makes this more likely and there are also more books by Viveca Sten to adapt.
The Åre Murders is on Netflix now. Diary of a Ditched Girl is coming to Netflix in 2025.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
