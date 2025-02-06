Kaitlyn Dever on playing real-life cancer scammer Belle Gibson in Apple Cider Vinegar

Kaitlyn Dever stars as Belle Gibson in Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar — a stranger-than-fiction tale charting the meteoric rise and spectacular downfall of the shameless scammer who wormed her way into people’s hearts and wallets.

When pregnant Belle Gibson announced that she had terminal brain cancer in an online forum in 2010, the young Australian woman was dazzled by an outpouring of support and sympathy. A few short years later Belle had convinced millions that she’d defied her diagnosis with healthy eating, exercise and alternative medicine.

“The real Belle's influence was massive. She had an infectious charm that drew people in and had millions of Instagram followers, who thought she had cured her cancer holistically and believed they could do the same,” says Kaitlyn Dever, who portrays the conniving con artist.

"I think if Belle had never lied, she'd actually be quite successful. She's talented, has a refined taste, and is very self-sufficient in terms of getting the things that she wants.”

In Apple Cider Vinegar Belle can't compute her rise to fame, but she plans to cash in on it. (Image credit: Netflix.)

Moving on up

In the six-part series viewers see Belle buoyed by the reception to her initial fabrication. This is when she begins emulating popular Instagrammer Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey, playing the fictional character), who genuinely believes she’s curing her actual cancer diagnosis with organic food, coffee enemas and retreats to an expensive clinic in Mexico.

By 2014 ruthlessly ambitious Belle has eclipsed Milla with the launch of a globally successful app and a lucrative book deal under the umbrella of her [now defunct] brand, The Whole Pantry. She’s also convinced Milla’s childhood friend and manager Chanell (Aisha Dee) to work for her. Yet, Belle’s fake empire is about to crumble - waning star Milla suspects the truth and convinces Chanell to expose the manipulative wellness guru.

“Milla doesn’t pay any attention to Belle until she suddenly becomes a threat to her,” explains Debnam-Carey. “Milla’s been diagnosed with cancer in her arm and is advised to amputate it but wants to heal her naturally. So she feels like there's something off with Belle that she can't quite put a finger on.”

Channell and Milla put their heads together (Image credit: Netflix.)

The supporting cast

Crisscrossing several timelines, this darkly glossy drama compares the fatefully linked bitter twenty-something rivals.

Milla’s loving mum Tamara (Susie Porter, The Artful Dodger, Wentworth Prison, Little Fish) is supportive, despite misgivings about her daughter’s non-medical approach to an aggressive cancer, and her fiancé Arlo (Chai Hansen, We Were Tomorrow, The 100) is blindly devoted.

Belle, we’re told, allegedly ran away from home at 12 years old, her relationship with her mother Natalie (Essie Davis, The Slap, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and upcoming TV series Alien) is said to be hateful, and her significantly older partner Clive (Ashley Zukerman, Rush, Manhattan, Succession) is ensnared by her lies.

“I learned as much as I could about Belle’s childhood and upbringing. I wanted to know everything,” says Arizona native Dever, who worked with a dialect coach for months to perfect an Aussie accent.

“Our Belle is someone who is extremely broken and desperately craving community and love. Her trajectory is really incredible and it was fun to find the nuances in the moments when she was using tactics to get something she wanted and moments of true vulnerability.”

Ashley Zukerman stars as Clive. (Image credit: Netflix.)

Inspired by the book "The Woman Who Fooled the World" by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano, this fictionalized series created by Samantha Strauss also stars Tilda Coles-Smith as Lucy (for more, see below), a cancer patient and Belle fan, who considers stopping her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

Mark Coles Smith (Picnic at Hanging Rock, Mystery Road: Origin, The Clearing) co-stars as her horrified husband Justin, a reporter who becomes instrumental in exposing Belle.

Here, showrunner Strauss explains the importance of the characters orbiting Belle in the series:

“Milla is Belle's nemesis and girl crush. Diagnosed with a cancerous sarcoma in her arm at the age of 22 she struggles with doctors and the medical establishment telling her what to do, and wants to fight for her autonomy.

“Chanelle is Milla’s oldest friend and becomes Belle’s manager until she sees through her lies. She’s the one who holds Belle to account, seeks out the journalists and tips them off about Belle’s scam.

“And there’s also Lucy, played by Tilda Cobham-Hervey. Lucy’s diagnosed with breast cancer, and flirts with the idea of following Belle’s advice. She feels broken by chemotherapy and wants to pursue alternative medicine instead. There's a whole lot of hope wrapped up in Lucy's story, and that’s where we start and end the series. Because we always felt this series had to be about more than Belle Gibson. This is a story about the pursuit of wellness, and we brought it back to the people who charlatans can hurt.”

Mark Coles Smith and Richard Davies as investigative journalists Justin and Sean. (Image credit: Netflix.)

Who’s who in Apple Cider Vinegar - main characters

Belle Gibson - played by Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever stars wellness entrepreneur and cancer scammer Belle Gibson in Apple Cider Vinegar.

“I don't know if we'll ever know who the real Belle Gibson is. I think it's up to interpretation,’ says Dever. “This show to me is really about hope, and what the idea of wellness can bring to people. It teeters on a very fine line between drama and comedy, and I hope that it will resonate with audiences. I hope that viewers have empathy for the characters, and have a good laugh and an equally good cry.”

Kaitlyn’s other credits include Booksmart, Dopesick, Unbelievable, No One Will Save You, which she also executive produced. She is also due to star in the second series of The Last of Us.

Bad influencer. Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson. (Image credit: Netflix.)

Milla Blake - played by Alycia Debnam-Carey

Alycia plays wellness influencer Milla Blake, who turns to holistic therapy to cure her cancer when she’s diagnosed aged just 22.

“Milla is a very interesting character to explore. Despite the fact that she is dealing with cancer and trying to heal herself naturally, she is never the victim. She's very ambitious and wants to make a name for herself. In her mind, it’s for all the right reasons. But it's also incredibly misguided and tragic in many ways.”

Alycia’s other credits include Fear the Walking Dead, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Saint X, The 100 and It’s What’s Inside.

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla. (Image credit: Netflix.)

Lucy - played by Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Tilda plays Lucy, a young woman diagnosed with breast cancer, who becomes enamoured with Belle’s philosophy as she undergoes conventional medical treatment.

“Through Lucy's story, we get the perspective of someone going through cancer and learn how following Belle impacted her treatment,” says Cobham-Hervey. “Lucy is the only character in this series who goes through the cancer journey in the medical system. I did a lot of research, and we tried to really make sure that each beat of that felt authentic.”

An actor, director, and writer, Tilda’s credits include 52 Tuesdays, Barracuda and A Field Guide To Being A 12-Year-Old Girl.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy. (Image credit: Netflix.)

Chanelle - played by Aisha Dee

Aisha plays Chanelle, a powerhouse manager who becomes the whistleblower exposing Belle’s scam.

“When Belle first comes into Chanelle's life, Chanelle puts her on a pedestal because of her incredible story and presence. But the more she learns about Belle, the more she makes it her mission to get the truth out there, which leads to Belle's downfall.”

Aisha’s other credits include The Bold Type, Safe Home, Accused, Sissy, Channel Zero, Look Both Ways, Collide, and Start Without Me. Aisha is also a singer-songwriter who has released two EPs.

Aisha Dee as Chanelle. (Image credit: Netflix.)

Apple Cider Vinegar filming — locations

The majority of Apple Cider Vinegar was shot in over a hundred locations in Melbourne, Victoria, including the City's Central Business District, suburbs, parks and bars.

“We wanted to really show Melbourne as an aspirational place,” says Samantha Strauss.

“This wasn't one of those shoots where we had a big soundstage and built everything,” adds director Jeffrey Walker. “We explored every corner of Melbourne to tell this story. Being able to shoot real locations added a freedom to the filming, and we tried to make a character of each of those locations.”

Press information for Apple Cider Vinegar also reveals other locations: “The crew also ventured outside the city, so audiences will be able to see more of Victoria state’s scenic spots as well. Look out for the natural beauty of Yarra Valley, Dandenong Ranges, and Mornington Peninsula.”

Other filming locations: Gold Coast, Queensland

Where can I watch Apple Cider Vinegar?

All six episodes of Apple Cider Vinegar are now available on Netflix.

What To Watch verdict: Simultaneously dark, glossy, sardonic, true, fictional and tragic, Apple Cider Vinegar is compulsive viewing and destined to become your next binge-watch/Internet search subject.

“This is an Australian story, but it has a global impact because Belle had very long tentacles. I like to think about what she might have done if she had used her powers for good,” says Strauss. “Turning this book into a series felt like a way to have a powerful conversation about wellness and medicine, why we lie, and how we hope.”