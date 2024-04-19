Love, Divided ending explained: do Valentina and David fall in love?

Love, Divided (Pared con pared) follows young pianist Valentina (Aitana) who is preparing for a big audition. However, her musical talents are disrupted when she clashes with her next door neighbor David (Fernando Guallar), a sullen games inventor who requires complete silence to do his work. But can these warring neighbors find a compromise or could something else blossom from behind the wall?

Valentina moves into a new apartment to start afresh after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend Óscar (Miguel Ángel Muñoz) and is practicing for an audition. Although Valentina just wants to focus day and night on her audition, she eventually gives in to her cousin Carmen's demands that she get a job at the local smoothie bar.

Meanwhile, her new neighbor David is an agoraphobic game designer and is surrounded by gadgets he's created. His friend Nacho arrives with his groceries and encourages David to change his hermit lifestyle.

Later on, Valentina's musical talents are interrupted by a cacophony of scary noises coming from next door and she flees the apartment, spending the night at Óscar's home.

A terrified Valentina confronts David through the wall and he reveals that their apartments are barely soundproof and he requires absolute silence in order to work. David has successfully chased away every other tenant that has moved into the apartment next door by creating noisy inventions that make eerie noises at all hours.

But Valentina is determined to put up a fight and they challenge each other to a noise-off to see who will leave their apartment first. He wakes her up early in the morning with loud banging, but he is sent over the edge when Valentina leaves her metronome ticking all day while she goes to work.

David gives in and begrudgingly agrees to let Valentina play her piano in the morning, while he works in the afternoon. However, tensions rise when David critiques Valentina’s piano playing and he later apologizes to her.

The pair talk through their sides of the wall and get to know each other. David encourages Valentina to keep writing and singing her own songs, but she doesn’t believe in herself enough as Óscar pressured her into only focusing on playing the piano in order to be successful.

As the neighbors put their feud aside and start forming a genuine connection, do Valentina and David fall in love? Here's what happens at the end of Love, Divided...

Valentina and David strike up a connection through a wall. (Image credit: Netflix)

Love, Divided ending explained: do Valentina and David fall in love?

Despite never seeing each other in person, Valentina and David begin to develop feelings for each other and rearrange their apartments so their beds share the wall and they can sleep near each other.

In one incident, Valentina believes a random customer at the smoothie bar is David after he made a comment about wearing cowboy boots everyday. After giving him her number, Valentina invites the stranger over for dinner, but she soon realizes she has made a huge mistake and quickly escorts him out of her apartment.

Elsewhere, Nacho lures David out of his apartment with a lie and takes him to a toy shop who want to buy the rights to his games. However, David furiously rejects their offer and is escorted out by security when he lashes out.

Back at their homes, David invites Valentina over for dinner, but she instead suggests they keep their relationship the way it is and communicate through the wall, never seeing each other. They both acknowledge they like to be alone and make the unusual agreement to be "together but separate."

The pair continue to bond and cook a meal together from their apartments. Valentina invites Carmen over to meet her new boyfriend, meanwhile David brings Nacho and the four have dinner together through the wall. Carmen and Nacho are baffled at Valentina and David's relationship and attempt to make awkward small talk despite the strange situation.

Valentina and David's relationship begins to fall apart when she invites her ex Óscar over to get his opinion on her audition since he's such a respected conductor. A jealous David can't help but make jibes at Óscar's pompous attitude and when Valentina is too distracted to play the piano piece, Óscar asks her to move in with him and attempts to kiss her.

Valentina quickly rejects his advances and in a bid to get him to leave, David uses his contraptions to make deafening noises. An apologetic Óscar leaves and Valentina lays into David for his behavior. She asks how they are going to maintain their relationship through the wall if they can't trust each other and insists that she doesn't need someone telling her how to live her life.

Things are made worse when Carmen sneaks into Valentina's apartment to have sex with a man and David thinks it's Valentina. Later on, Valentina returns home to make amends, but David has no interest in talking and is extremely hurt by what he heard earlier.

Valentina and David's relationship becomes strained. (Image credit: Netflix)

Valentina finds Carmen's scarf on the floor and realizes what's happened, but as she attempts to explain the situation, David shuts her down.

Thinking that David doesn't trust her, Valentina ends their relationship and David watches a childhood video of him, Nacho and a young girl called María playing in the toy shop that he now owns with Nacho.

When David pays a visit to the toy shop, he's gutted to see that it's closing down but Nacho never told him. Nacho encourages David to get his life back after the death of his fiancé María, who was also Nacho's sister.

It's the day of Valentina's audition and as she takes to the stage, David sneaks backstage and gives her some advice on how to play Beethoven. She takes his suggestion on-board and instead performs an original piece she wrote.

Although Valentina doesn't pass the audition, the judge tells her to get in contact with her close friend who is a record producer and praises her talent. However, Óscar is furious, but she doesn't care and is ready to face her future and see David in real life.

When Valentina runs home, she and David break down the wall between their apartments. She climbs through the opening and into his arms as they see one another for the first time.

“Hello,” he says and they kiss passionately.

Love, Divided (Pared con pared) is available to watch on Netflix now.